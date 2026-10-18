The track layout for the Monaco Grand Prix will NOT be changing in a bid to promote more overtaking.

That was the message sent out by Automobile Club of Monaco president Michel Boeri this month, despite suggestions that alterations could be made to make the most glamorous race on the annual calendar more exciting.

The 87-year-old Boeri is seeking to extend his 54-year reign as president of that particular club, which organises the Monaco Grand Prix and serves as the motorsport governing body in the principality.

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The race has become a borderline farce in recent years, with overtaking all but impossible and the tight streets even allowing team-mates to play tactics and hold a long train of cars behind them to gain a pit stop advantage.

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Leclerc: Monaco sprint adds nothing

Even Charles Leclerc, a Monaco native who relishes the spectacle of his home grand prix, admitted last weekend in Singapore that the grand plan to hold the world's most linear street race in the principality doesn't make sense to him.

"We probably should use these sprints to have them on tracks where it's easy to overtake," he said, "where you can have a lot of racing action and it actually adds something to the weekend. Whereas here or Monaco, I don't think it adds anything to the weekend."

He has previously admitted to thinking through possible layout changes for the iconic circuit to make the event an actual racing spectacle, saying: "I've thought about it sometimes. Maybe before the tunnel you could go to the left and do a big straight there but how feasible it is, I'm not sure."

Monaco motorsport chief: We're here to make as much as possible

Boeri's recent interview with Nice-Matin was characteristically bullish, telling the outlet that he has no intention of rolling over and giving up his half-century of control over the race for the sport's new American owners, and brushing aside the idea of any circuit change.

"They're not here to do us charity, they're here to make money," he said of 'the Americans'.

"And we're here to give them as little as possible and make as much as possible. It's a frank, fair fight, in a world where the market is open.

"Our American friends realised that we were capable of being very responsive. Unlike those people who still call Monaco 'the turnstile' - and who would do well to change their tune - we reached a moral agreement whereby the Grand Prix is ​​a factor in attracting Formula 1.

"We weren't going to be constantly bothered about whether the sidewalk had two or three angles too many. And, very importantly, we're not going to modify the circuit as I've heard many people suggest: demolishing this or moving that would automatically lead to the circuit being called into question and having to be re-homologated by the FIA."

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