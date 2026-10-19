Lewis Hamilton has received an unexpected tribute from a once bitter rival for the class he showed in the immediate aftermath of that agonising F1 title defeat at Abu Dhabi 2021.

Hamilton appeared set to clinch a record-breaking eighth world title as he led the closing race of the season with just a handful of laps remaining, before chaos ensued.

Nicholas Latifi of Williams slammed into a wall to bring out a late safety car, before two controversial decisions by race director Michael Masi set us up for an incredible finish.

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Masi's decisions set up incredible finale

First he allowed the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves, and then sent the safety car in immediately afterwards to allow just enough time for one final racing lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, on fresh tyres, would then pass Hamilton for the win on that final lap of the season to clinch the title, leading to global fury about how Masi's decisions had been made.

Hamilton was clearly devastated by what had ensued, losing the chance to make F1 history after an epic season-long battle with Verstappen.

Hamilton all class after agonising defeat

But despite that, the then Mercedes superstar showed he is all class by standing on the podium and congratulating both Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner has admitted he applied pressure on Masi to make those calls in those fateful final moments of the day at Yas Marina, but he is acutely aware of how Hamilton must have felt.

Speaking to the Up To Speed podcast (you can watch the full interview at the foot of this article), he said the way Hamilton handled that agony has stayed with him.

“What I was super impressed with, his world has fallen apart," he explained.

Horner was impressed by how Hamilton handled defeat.

"He had the charisma within him to acknowledge and congratulate Max, to congratulate me and stand up there on that podium. It must have been immensely, immensely hard for him in that moment."

Horner also paid tribute to Hamilton's father Anthony, who was also magnanimous in defeat after the race had finished.

“And I have to say his father as well congratulated myself, members of the team and then all hell let loose in the stewards' office afterwards.

"You could not have scripted that finish.”

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