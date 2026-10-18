Fantastic news for everyone wanting a little extra thrill at the United States Grand Prix next weekend: COTALAND is open!

Less fantastic news for those people: COTALAND does have a ride which might break down while you're actually on it.

The imaginatively named theme park at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) officially opened to the public at the end of September, with some teething problems on opening weekend - namely the Circuit Breaker - Texas’ first tilt roller coaster - stopping twice mid-ride.

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The first incident left 19 riders stuck in a vertical tilt position for about nine minutes before they were restored to a horizontal level, with the second leaving passengers stuck for just a couple of minutes.

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COTALAND: Occasional operational stops are normal

COTALAND released a statement on the incidents, with some videos circulating on social media, confirming that nobody involved was injured or needed medical attention.

That statement read: "On Saturday, Circuit Breaker experienced an unplanned stop while 19 riders were onboard. The ride stopped while the vehicle was in its vertical tilt position, where riders remained safely secured in their seats for approximately nine minutes. The vehicle was then returned to a horizontal position, and ride attendants assisted guests in exiting. No injuries occurred and no medical treatment was required.

"Circuit Breaker experienced another operational stop on Sunday while riders were onboard. Riders remained safely secured throughout the delay. The ride vehicle returned to its normal horizontal position in approximately two minutes, and guests exited normally. No injuries occurred and no medical treatment was required.

"Circuit Breaker, like modern roller coasters and other major thrill rides, has numerous sensors and safety systems that continuously monitor operating conditions. If a required condition is not satisfied, the system may automatically stop the ride rather than allow it to continue. When that happens, riders remain safely secured while attendants follow established procedures, complete the necessary checks and verification cycles, and return the ride to service once those checks are satisfied.

"Occasional operational stops are a normal part of operating sophisticated amusement rides. Our goal is to complete the necessary checks efficiently, minimize the inconvenience to our guests, and get everyone back to enjoying their day at COTALAND."

Circuit Breaker troublesome in the past

While the park only officially opened in full a few weeks ago, they have had a couple of attractions open to the public for a little while - including Circuit Breaker, a ride which has seen a suit for over $1m filed against Circuit of the Americas, LLC and the company that designed and built the ride alleging negligence, gross negligence, premises liability, maintenance failures and product defects.

Matthew Cantu, who filed the suit, and a companion were left dangling in a vertical position looking some 130ft down to the ground for more than an hour, with Cantu claiming that he had injuries to his head, neck and back as a result.

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