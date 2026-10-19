Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari turmoil revealed by his brother

Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas has opened up on their relationship and how he has handled the move to Ferrari.

Nicolas is a half-brother to Lewis through their father Anthony's side.

Anthony divorced from Lewis's mother Carmen Larbalestier when the seven-time world champion was two and once he remarried to Linda they had Nicolas in 1992.

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Now 34-years-old, Nicolas competes in the British Touring Cars (BTCC) despite suffering from a cerebral palsy that affects how he moves his muscles in the lower half of his body.

Despite his close connections with Lewis, Nicolas's motorsport career is purposely funded outside of any support from the Ferrari star.

The two remain close, and Nicolas revealed the nature of their relationship, including his assessment on the 41-year-old's move to Ferrari.

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Nicolas opens up on Lewis relationship

He told The Times: “Me and Lewis, we’re very close. We don’t always tell each other our true feelings, because we feel like we do it through how we show each other our love and our passion towards each other.

Nicolas and Lewis have the same father in Anthony Hamilton (left)

“I know it’s [his career] not easy — he makes it look easy sometimes, but he works so hard. He’s gone through some really difficult, tough and dark times, like you would have seen in his first year at Ferrari last year. He’s picked himself up and he’s come out of it and he’s doing well.

“At the end of the day I don’t care whether he’s winning or whether he’s last, I want him to be happy. At the moment he seems happy and so I just want him to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Demonstrating how close the pair are, Lewis invited his brother to Ferrari's Fiorano test track during the summer to give him the taste on an F1 experience with a three-seater F1 car equipped with a V10 engine.

Nicolas revealed the pride he has for Lewis, saying: “I’ve been a part of Lewis’s career my whole life [but] when you’re in the car, you’re alone, and I got to witness what it was like to be him for five laps or whatever it was.

“I stepped into the car and as I sat down, I literally sat down directly behind his helmet. What really hit me deeply was my pride for him, to really see where we were in that moment. We were in Fiorano, in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, Lewis driving me around.

"We’ve come a long way from the days of just playing games in my bedroom at home.

“He’s pretty much the Ayrton Senna of our generation and even though he’s my brother I’m such a fan of him as a driver. I’ve always felt that as a brother, I’ve always been in the car with him.

"Whatever’s going on I feel like my spirit, my soul has always been with him. So he’s not alone in the car, and this time, physically, I was there with him. It was a day I’ll never forget.”

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