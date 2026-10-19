Formula 1 cars linked to Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt are being put up for sale as McLaren prepare to part with five pieces of racing history.

The extraordinary collection includes a 2012 McLaren tested by Hamilton, two cars driven by Senna during testing in 1991 and a more recent machine driven by Pitt at the Circuit of the Americas.

The five cars are expected to command multimillion-pound prices, with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown backing the decision to put the historic machinery into private hands.

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The collection, which spans more than three decades of McLaren's F1 history, is being offered through luxury car specialist Tom Hartley Jr.

1991 McLaren MP4/6A, Chassis No. 04

1991 McLaren MP4/6A, Chassis No. 07

2012 McLaren MP4/27A, Chassis No. 01



2021 McLaren MCL35M, Chassis No. 01

2023 McLaren MCL37A, Chassis No. 03

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Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Brad Pitt feature in McLaren sale

Among the cars available is a 2012 McLaren MP4-27A raced by Jenson Button and tested by seven-time world champion Hamilton during his final season with the Woking-based team.

Two McLaren MP4/6A cars from the team's championship-winning 1991 campaign are also being sold. Both were raced by Gerhard Berger and tested by three-time world champion Senna, who secured his final world title that year.

The remaining two cars come from Lando Norris' McLaren career, including machinery from the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

The 2021 MCL35M helped Norris secure podium finishes at Imola, Monaco and Monza, while the 2023 car was subsequently driven by Pitt during a private test at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Pitt, who starred in the hit 'F1' movie released in 2025, reportedly reached speeds of 197mph behind the wheel of the McLaren.

Zak Brown explains extraordinary McLaren decision

Brown said in a statement: "We have decided to part with these iconic McLaren Formula One cars because we feel that having ​them simply sitting in storage is a disservice to what they represent.

"These cars were built to be driven and raced, and we want to see them ​being used and enjoyed. We believe that is the best way to keep our history alive and our heritage business active."

Hamilton's McLaren history returns to spotlight

The sale provides another reminder of Hamilton's successful six-year spell with McLaren, where he made his Formula 1 debut in 2007 and secured his maiden world championship the following season.

Hamilton left the team for Mercedes at the end of 2012, beginning a partnership that would deliver another six drivers' titles.

The MP4-27A included in the latest sale was raced by Button and tested by Hamilton, rather than being one of the cars the British driver raced in a Grand Prix.

It is not the first time a McLaren associated with Hamilton has attracted a substantial sum. In 2021, Hamilton's race-winning MP4-25A from the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix sold for approximately £4.8million at Silverstone.

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