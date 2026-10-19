McLaren make driver announcement after F1 seat snub

McLaren have announced that their Driver Development Programme driver Leonardo Fornaroli will take a new role for the 2027 season.

The Italian driver was in the running for a full-time F1 seat until a couple of weeks ago, having tested alongside Rafael Camara for Haas' second seat alongside Ollie Bearman for next season.

However, Camara was officially given the spot last week, leaving McLaren reserve driver Fornaroli without a race seat – having spent this year in a test/reserve role for the orange-clad team.

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The 21-year-old's last full-time racing action came in 2025 when he cruised to the F2 title, but he will race for the McLaren Hypercar Team in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) next season, including his first entry into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while continuing to serve an F1 reserve.

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In a statement from the team on Monday, Fornaroli said: “Joining the McLaren Hypercar Team is an incredibly exciting next step in my career and I’m grateful that my role as McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 reserve driver has opened up this incredible opportunity.

"I’m delighted to be continuing in that role next year while also taking on this new challenge. To represent McLaren in the FIA World Endurance Championship and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a huge honour, and I am ready to give everything as we take on this new challenge together.

“I’d like to thank the McLaren Driver Development Programme for supporting me throughout my journey and for giving me the opportunity to develop my skills on such a competitive and prestigious stage.”

Fornaroli 'one of the most exciting drivers in motorsport'

McLaren Hypercar team principal James Barclay added: “Leo is an exceptional talent: winning Formula 3 is a significant achievement, but to follow that by winning Formula 2 as a rookie underlines his natural talent and one of the most exciting drivers in motorsport.

"His speed, consistency and maturity at such a young age helped him achieve a huge amount in the junior categories and those same attributes make him an exciting addition to our McLaren Hypercar Team. We have a great driver lineup forming, which blends experienced sports car drivers and now young talent for our debut season.

"I worked with Leo briefly in my previous role and his approach and performance impressed me very much, we both look forward to taking on McLaren’s debut season in the World Endurance Championship together.”

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