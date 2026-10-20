A major shakeup is taking place with F1 TV rights on the continent, in one of the sport's most passionate markets.

The Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has officially approved Videoland’s acquisition of Viaplay Netherlands from its previous owner, Viaplay Group in a deal valued at €142m, which includes the company's existing subscriber base and all current sports broadcasting rights, including those for F1 in the Netherlands.

DPG Media, who own Videoland, announced their intention acquire Viaplay Netherlands from its Scandinavian owners, with the Viaplay Group retreating from several markets due to financial struggles.

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CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann stated at the time that the sale would allow the company to refocus exclusively on its core Scandinavian market. Before transferring the rights and staff of Viaplay Netherlands, the ACM needed to confirm that DPG Media would not acquire an excessive market power.

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Will anything change for Dutch F1 fans?

At the moment, nothing will change for the Dutch fans intending to settle down for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, as Max Verstappen looks for his third win in as many races.

Videoland have released a statement insisting that, as things stand, their subscriptions, subscription prices, and apps remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition - with their currently monthly pricing between €6.99 for their basic package and €14.99 for premium.

However, those numbers are expected to rise as the Viaplay deal comes into effect, with a premium Viaplay subscription costing €21.99 before the acquisition. With more than €100m pumped into the deal and F1 rights not cheap (they will go up for tender again relatively soon for the 2030 season and beyond), fans fear Videoplay are preparing either a price hike or a dedicated F1 subscription.

Sports marketer and media analyst Chris Woerts warned via FCUpdate that subscription prices are likely to see a significant hike following the takeover. “The cost of broadcasting rights is steep.

"They paid roughly €142 million in acquisition fees, and that amount is separate from the TV rights fees they must pay for Formula 1, PDC darts, and the Premier League. It’s an expensive operation, and I can’t imagine they wouldn’t raise prices."

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