Ferrari plot key 2027 F1 car change as new details emerge

Ferrari will bring the last of their notable upgrades to the United States Grand Prix this weekend, before returning to work on their 2027 car.

The Scuderia currently sit second in the constructors' championship with a 105-point lead over McLaren in third, which should give them enough of a buffer to keep their position in the standings to the end of the season.

That constructors' position is key for end-of-season prize money, with the constructors' title prized internally by teams even more than the more celebrated drivers' title.

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This weekend's upgrades are not expected to involve any front wing changes (unlike Mercedes' plans), but Italian outlet Corriere della Sera report that it will come with some slightly more tapered sidepods, with some extra downforce and cornering speed generated by a redesigned underbody.

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They also report that, with temperature management a key focus going into 2027, next year's car will 'have a new cooling scheme, a revision that will influence the body shapes and is offering aerodynamicists new design possibilities'.

Team principal Fred Vasseur explained last month why Ferrari haven't already turned their attention to their 2027 car, codenamed 'Project 679', despite the title being out of their reach this year.

“We are not in the situation of 12 months ago," he said.

"Today, what we will develop, we will be able to carry it over on next year's project. We will continue to work, but perhaps on different things, different aspects.

“The development that we do now, 80 per cent will be carried over.”

That carry-over won't be relied on forever though, with Corriere della Sera reporting that Austin will be 'the last major attempt to extract performance from the current car, before finally focusing on next season'.

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