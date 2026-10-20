There are just three open seats remaining on the F1 2027 grid after Haas completed the signing of exciting Ferrari prodigy Rafael Camara.

The brilliant 21-year-old Brazilian has been confirmed on a multi-year deal at Haas beginning in 2027. And the signing is an extremely significant one.

Camara will likely pair up with another Ferrari Academy product Ollie Bearman in 2027, and they may not just be fighting for championship points.

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Both are seen as potential successors to Lewis Hamilton at Maranello, so their intra-team battle will be fascinating for multiple reasons.

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2027 F1 Grid: All confirmed drivers

There are now 19 drivers who have an officially confirmed seat for next season at the time of writing on October 20, 2026, with three seats still open:

Which F1 seats are still available for 2027?

We have just three seats remaining now - two at Racing Bulls and one at Haas.

As it stands the smart money is on no changes to either lineup. That would mean exciting young Brit Ollie Bearman (another Ferrari Academy product) remaining at Haas.

It would also mean New Zealander Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad staying around at Racing Bulls for 2027. There had been speculation that Lawson could make way for the promising Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov but that is now highly unlikely.

F1 2027 grid: Every team's driver line-up

Mercedes: Kimi Antonelli and George Russell

Antonelli is about to become F1's youngest ever world champion (could happen this weekend in Austin) while Russell retains his seat after all that Verstappen speculation ended with the Dutchman signing a new Red Bull deal.

Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Leclerc signed a massive new extension 'into the next decade' earlier this year while Hamilton is contracted through at least 2027. So the next question would surround who replaces Lewis when he eventually leaves Maranello. Right now Camara vs Bearman provides a fascinating subplot to the 2027 season.

Red Bull: Max Verstappen vs Isack Hadjar

Verstappen is now committed through 2030 with that massive new extension worth a reported $107 million per season. Hadjar meanwhile deserves his renewal after an excellent season as wingman to the Dutch master.

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Norris was another driver to sign a big extension earlier this year - worth a reported $40 million per season. Piastri meanwhile was already under contract but like Russell and Mercedes he was seen as under threat due to McLaren's interest in Verstappen. Now that has all been put to bed and the Aussie will be in papaya for at least one more season.

Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto

Alpine stand pat for 2027 with Gasly and Colapinto, hoping to build on continued improvement. The highlight of their 2026 was Gasly claiming pole at Monza while Colapinto has also shown form good enough to merit a renewal. Now Alpine will hope the addition of former Mercedes star Mike Elliott as technical chief will see them take another big leap in 2027.

Racing Bulls: TBC and TBC

Racing Bulls have yet to announce their 2027 lineup, but it is confidently expected to be the same as this season with Lawson and Lindblad retaining their seats.

Haas: Rafael Camara and TBC

While Ayao Komatsu bristles at the suggestion Haas is now a Ferrari B team, you can see where those claims are coming from. Assuming the Bearman extension gets done, we will have two Scuderia prodigies fighting it out next season. The signing of Camara is an exciting one and we cannot wait to see how he performs at the highest level.

Audi: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi have work to do on the technical front but they do have the perfect mix of youth and experience with Brazilian starlet Bortoleto and German veteran Hulkenberg. No reason for them to change that.

Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon

Williams, in the midst of a miserable 2026 season on track, gambled big on retaining Carlos Sainz with a multi-year deal worth a reported $30 million per season. They also made the decision to retain British star Alex Albon for 2027.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alonso's future was one of the big narratives of silly season 2026, with the now 45-year-old Spaniard contemplating whether to retire or commit again to Aston Martin. In the end he did the latter and will now hope Honda can come to the party in 2027 with a better power unit. Lance Stroll - son of team owner Lawrence Stroll - continues in the other seat.

Cadillac: Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Both Perez and Bottas came into Cadillac's rookie 2026 season with multi-year deals and despite speculation regarding a potential Bottas exit it appears things will remain the same in 2027.

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