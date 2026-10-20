'Everything's bigger in Texas' is a slogan so well-worn that it's almost lost all meaning, but hey look at this! COTA's going for the record for the biggest cowboy hat of all time ahead of this weekend's 2026 United States Grand Prix!

Now, a cowboy hat is already pretty big as hats go. You're struggling to fit it in your hand luggage if you're getting on a plane, like. And that's a standard sized cowboy hat.

This...is bigger than that. This is bigger than Homer Simpson's spy hat. This is a hat that would dwarf Harry Maguire's famously capacious cranium. This is a hat that won't just cover a head, but an entire bar. No really, they're putting a bar under it.

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Why? Well, COTA chairman Bobby Epstein told The Athletic that he reckoned the Austin circuit 'should have a tourist landmark (with a) Guinness World Record of some sort'. It's hard to argue with that sort of incisive clarity of vision.

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COTA chief: Giant 75ft hat will be 'very noticeable'

“It just seemed like it fits Lone Star Land [one of the circuit's fan areas, not to be confused with COTALAND] really well,” Epstein told the outlet. “Instead of a regular tent, why don’t we make a 75-foot long cowboy hat?

“So you’ll see, it’s spectacular. They’re rushing to finish it, but it’s very sturdy. It’s made of fibreglass holding it together.”

Thursday will be the crunch day for the hat's certification as the biggest, most yee-haw piece of absolutely unwearable headwear on the planet, with a Guinness World Records official set to arrive on media day to see if the hat beats the previous record of...well, there doesn't appear to be a previous record listed. It's not a competitive market.

“That should become a fixture for all future years, and it’ll be very noticeable on the campus,” said, possibly competing for a second record in the 'understatements' section of the record book. “You won’t miss it.”

The city of Garland claimed just last year to have sculpted 'the largest cowboy hat in Texas', at 20ft x 6ft.

Brutally hatmogged.

You absolutely hat to see it.

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