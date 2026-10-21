Toto Wolff ‘vetting’ Mercedes replacements as F1 boss opens up on future

Mercedes are currently romping their way to the drivers' and constructors' world championships, but team chief Toto Wolff has an eye on the future, revealing that he is already vetting successors to take over his roles and responsibilities as head of the team.

Wolff is currently the team principal and CEO of Mercedes’ F1 outfit and also has skin in the game, holding a 28.33 per cent ownership share. That is down from 33.33 per cent after he sold a five per cent stake to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz late last year.

Wolff has led the Silver Arrows’ F1 efforts since 2013, and there is no suggestion that is going to change in the near future.

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However, the Austrian has revealed that he is already looking ahead to what might come when he decides to step away.

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Toto Wolff vetting Mercedes successors

Wolff made the comments in question during an appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast, where he discussed a wide range of topics, including how the team replaces him, and what his role at Mercedes might look like in the future.

“For me, it's important to do what's best for the family and to do what's best for the team,” Wolff explained. “That means looking at the structure going forward where this team can live without me.

“Probably it's not going to be the same because I have the credibility as an entrepreneur that's leading my own businesses, but there will be a solid management structure.

“I believe that my job is going to be divided between two or three people that I'm vetting at the moment that I believe are already doing a great job with all of their strengths in these various areas.

“It's going to be different, but it will be a successful team.”

Wolff: Clean Mercedes break probably not possible

Wolff was then questioned on whether he would step away from the team completely in a ‘clean break’, or transition to an executive or non-executive chairman role to support in the background.

The Mercedes boss argued a clean break isn’t possible, given his ownership status.

“I think a clean break is probably not possible if I continue to own it with my family,” he explained. “So that kind of executive, non-executive chairmanship is something that may happen.”

Wolff, though, was adamant that it can only happen in a ‘very precise’ manner, as he doesn’t want to be interfering while not being fully embroiled in the organisation.

“But it needs to happen in a very, very precise way,” he added. “Because you can't be on the sidelines and interfere with the daily business.”

Toto Wolff has had huge success as Mercedes boss / Credit: Imago

Wolff still enjoying calling the shots

“I also don't want to end up in a situation that I believe the family can run it the best way and then be just mediocre,” Wolff continued. “You have to earn your spot in running it, and you have to contribute. My children also don't have any interest.

“I believe that if you are a chairman, non-executive or executive, you need to exactly know your role, and that doesn't mean shooting from the outside and being the one that sits on the grandstand that says, "You've screwed up, and you've screwed up, and this is how I would have done it.

“You can call the drivers directly if it's about keeping the contact, but it's not about interfering in the daily business. That's how I would aim to be in the future.

“But I'm still enjoying it too much running it, actually.”

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