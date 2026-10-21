Kimi Antonelli reveals risky plan for F1 title celebrations: 'You need to have big balls to do that'

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli is on the cusp of becoming the youngest world champion that the sport has ever seen, and the young Italian has a ballsy plan in mind to celebrate.

Antonelli has had an incredible season in his sophomore season in the sport, heading to the United States Grand Prix this weekend with a 102-point lead at the top of the 2026 drivers' championship ahead of team-mate George Russell.

With just six rounds of the season remaining, Antonelli has his first shot to wrap up the drivers' title in Austin, Texas, although he needs to win the grand prix, hope that Russell finishes ninth or lower, and that Lewis Hamilton, third and 111 points behind in the standings, finishes fifth or below.

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It's a long shot this time around, but make no mistake, Antonelli lifting the title is a matter of when, not if.

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Kimi Antonelli reveals 'big balls' F1 title celebration plans

So, what does the 20-year-old plan on doing to celebrate when he is eventually crowned the King of F1 for the season? It turns out some of his plans involve team chief Toto Wolff.

Antonelli and his Mercedes race engineer Pete Bonnington (Bono) have spent the season pranking each other, from cake and fire extinguisher attacks to Bono getting revenge with hot sauce in what has become a feature of Mercedes' behind-the-scenes content.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Antonelli revealed that team boss Toto Wolff is off limits from these pranks, but the young Italian hinted that winning the championship could give him free rein to change that.

“This is next level,” Antonelli said on pranking Wolff. “You need to have big balls to do that."

The young Italian continued: "But you know… [I’ve] got to finish well in the championship, and finish well this year so I have a reason to do it. Then he won’t complain too much about it. But that’s next level.”

It's certainly a risky move, but if there is ever a time Antonelli will get away with it, it's likely going to be after making F1 history and winning Mercedes their first drivers' championship since 2020.

F1 standings ahead of US Grand Prix

Here's how the top of the drivers' standings look heading to Austin, with Antonelli firmly in command ahead of the United States Grand Prix, where he could wrap up the title.

Updated 2026 F1 Driver Standings Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 340 2 George Russell Mercedes 238 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 229 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 221 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 215

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