Lewis Hamilton 'power struggle' claim as Ferrari plan 2027 change - F1 News Today

Former F1 star turned analyst Ralf Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton is part of 'an internal power' struggle at Ferrari.

The Sky Sports Germany pundit believes there is 'some sort of infighting going on' at Maranello as the Scuderia's season once again starts to unravel.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton at centre of Ferrari 'power struggle' as infighting claims emerge

Ferrari plot key 2027 F1 car change as new details emerge

Ferrari will bring the last of their notable upgrades to the United States Grand Prix this weekend, before returning to work on their 2027 car.

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The Scuderia currently sit second in the constructors' championship with a 105-point lead over McLaren in third, which should give them enough of a buffer to keep their position in the standings to the end of the season.

They are already now starting to plan for 2027 with key development changes planned.

➡️ READ MORE: Ferrari plot key 2027 F1 car change as new details emerge

Marko responds to Horner claims in bitter Red Bull feud

Helmut Marko has delivered a curt response to a recent claim made by Christian Horner about the breakdown of their relationship.

The 52-year-old Brit was brutally frank about his current relationship with the long-time Red Bull advisor in a recent interview with German newspaper Bild, saying simply: "We don't have one."

Horner also said it 'got to him' that Marko was - he claims - very involved in his removal from the team in the wake of his former partner's death, not even offering his consolations for the loss.

➡️ READ MORE: Helmut Marko issues stinging rebuke in fresh Red Bull F1 row

Marko has responded to Horner's claims.

Horner reveals bizarre way he found out Newey wanted to leave Red Bull

Christian Horner has revealed the bizarre manner in which he found out that design genius Adrian Newey wanted to leave Red Bull.

The 67-year-old Newey ended a spell of almost two decades in Milton Keynes when it was announced in May 2024 that he would be joining Aston Martin in 2025.

It brought to a close a glorious partnership between Horner and Newey, which had delivered 14 championships to Red Bull - eight Drivers' titles and six Constructors'.

➡️ READ MORE: Christian Horner reveals bizarre way he found out Newey wanted to leave Red Bull

US Grand Prix set for staggering $1billion impact as F1 arrives in Austin

It might only have been on the F1 calendar for 15 years, but the United States Grand Prix - specifically the version at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas - has become one of the more beloved races around.

COTA's layout is a driver and fan favourite, and the shenanigans around the race weekend keep everyone nicely entertained. That appears to be paying off for the whole Austin area, too.

➡️ READ MORE: US Grand Prix set for staggering $1billion impact as F1 arrives in Austin

F1 broadcasting shake-up confirmed as major TV deal gets green light

A major shakeup is taking place with F1 TV rights on the continent, in one of the sport's most passionate markets.

The Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has officially approved Videoland’s acquisition of Viaplay Netherlands from its previous owner, Viaplay Group in a deal valued at €142m, which includes the company's existing subscriber base and all current sports broadcasting rights, including those for F1 in the Netherlands.

DPG Media, who own Videoland, announced their intention acquire Viaplay Netherlands from its Scandinavian owners, with the Viaplay Group retreating from several markets due to financial struggles.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 broadcasting shake-up confirmed as major TV deal gets green light