Toto Wolff choosing Mercedes replacements as FIA boss doubles down on season ending races - F1 News Today

Mercedes are currently romping their way to the drivers' and constructors' world championships, but team chief Toto Wolff has an eye on the future, revealing that he is already vetting successors to take over his roles and responsibilities as head of the team.

Wolff is currently the team principal and CEO of Mercedes’ F1 outfit and also has skin in the game, holding a 28.33 per cent ownership share. That is down from 33.33 per cent after he sold a five per cent stake to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz late last year.

➡️ READ MORE: Toto Wolff ‘vetting’ Mercedes replacements as F1 boss opens up on future

FIA president defiant over ending 2026 F1 season in Abu Dhabi

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted that F1's planned season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are set to go ahead.

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There was a widespread assumption earlier in the year that the Qatar Grand Prix would be cancelled, as the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was earlier in the year, and that the Abu Dhabi race would follow the example of its Bahraini counterpart and move to a new venue – specifically Imola.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA president defiant over ending 2026 F1 season in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen reveals COTA track concern ahead of US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has opened up on some concerns he has about this weekend's US Grand Prix, and specifically the current state of the track.

The Dutchman comes into Austin off the back of consecutive victories in Sepang and Singapore, and after the latter race admitted that the different conditions facing himself and the rest of the grid at the Circuit of the Americas will make the race hard to predict.

Joking that he will have to 'order a new spine or become like Robocop' after the race due to the bumpy nature of the Texas circuit, Verstappen pointed out that the bumps will create a new challenge for teams and drivers to contend with – with Mexico City, a week later, presenting its own set of issues to overcome.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals COTA track concern ahead of US Grand Prix

Verstappen with his current spine still intact

Key Ferrari figure opens door to Kimi Antonelli move

Ferrari vice chairman Piero Ferrari has opened the door to the possibility of Kimi Antonelli joining the Scuderia in the future.

Ferrari admits he would welcome the prospect of seeing an Italian driver behind the wheel of a car bearing his father's name.

The 20-year-old Mercedes youngster Antonelli has emerged as one of Formula 1's most exciting talents in 2026 - and could be crowned as the sport's youngest ever world champion as early as this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE: Key Ferrari figure opens door to Kimi Antonelli move

Kimi Antonelli reveals risky plan for F1 title celebrations: 'You need to have big balls to do that'

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli is on the cusp of becoming the youngest world champion that the sport has ever seen, and the young Italian has a ballsy plan in mind to celebrate.

Antonelli has had an incredible season in his sophomore season in the sport, heading to the United States Grand Prix this weekend with a 102-point lead at the top of the 2026 drivers' championship ahead of team-mate George Russell.

➡️ READ MORE: Kimi Antonelli reveals risky plan for F1 title celebrations: 'You need to have big balls to do that'

Snubbed F1 track set to host historic race for rival series

F1 will not be racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2027, but the track looks set to host another major open-wheel racing series next season, marking a historic moment.

With F1 opting to race annually at the new Madring circuit in the Spanish capital of Madrid, Barcelona has been somewhat cast aside by F1, which will now only race there biennially, in rotation with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

➡️ READ MORE: Snubbed F1 track set to host historic race for rival series