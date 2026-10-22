F1 legend Lewis Hamilton shares adorable video of new puppy Halo

Lewis Hamilton is currently gearing up for this weekend's United States Grand Prix, but ahead of the action, he took a moment to share what he has been up to in recent weeks.

As it turns out, the update includes an adorable video of the seven-time F1 champion playing with his new puppy, Halo.

Hamilton first revealed he had welcomed Halo to his family during F1's summer break back in July, with the Golden Retriever having been flown out to him in Los Angeles, according to Goldiva Goldens, Halo's breeder.

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Since then, the F1 champion has continued to share photos and videos of Halo, including ones featuring his partner and A-list star, Kim Kardashian.

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Lewis Hamilton shares adorable new Halo video

Now, in a video simply captioned 'playing', Hamilton has shared the latest footage of Halo on his Instagram page.

The video shows Halo has grown a tremendous amount since Hamilton's last update, with the Golden Retriever puppy playing with a green ball and looking very cute.

Halo is, of course, the latest dog Hamilton has welcomed into his family, with the F1 legend having also previously had Roscoe and Coco.

Sadly, both Roscoe and Coco have now passed away, with Halo being Hamilton's first dog since Roscoe's passing last September.

Roscoe and Coco had a huge following on social media, with their Instagram page where Hamilton shared regular updates amassing over 1.3 million followers.

Halo is yet to have her own page, but that hasn't stopped Hamilton giving us regular updates so far, including on slide five below.

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