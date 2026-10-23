F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix practice times and positions from COTA

The first F1 practice session ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix is in the books, and it’s Charles Leclerc who leads the way early on at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
The Ferrari star set the fastest lap time in what was a rather uneventful session on Friday afternoon, his 1:36:052-second effort just enough to edge Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who finished under a tenth behind (+0.084s) in second.
Elsewhere at the COTA, reigning world champion Lando Norris and George Russell finished third and fourth, respectively, ensuring the top four positions were shared out between F1’s top four teams.
Kimi Antonelli, who could win the F1 world championship on Sunday if things go his way, has plenty of work to do if he wants to make that happen, only quick enough for fifth in FP1 and just shy of half a second behind the leading time.
Despite his team-mate topping the timesheets, Lewis Hamilton could only put his Ferrari in seventh position come the black and white chequered flag, with Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto following him in seventh and eighth, respectively. Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson, meanwhile, rounded out the top 10 in a strong showing for Racing Bulls.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full results below.
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United States Grand Prix FP1 results and times
Here are the full results and lap times from Friday’s first practice session at Circuit of the Americas.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.052
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.084
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.245
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.326
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.481
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.503
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.734
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+0.943
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.011
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.257
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.613
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.636
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.731
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.738
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.749
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.844
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.069
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.070
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.794
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.001
|21
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|+3.927
|22
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+40.416
Is there F1 today?
FP2 action is next up on the United States Grand Prix schedule later today (16:00 local time). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.
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