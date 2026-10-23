Ferrari have bolstered their technical ranks with the significant signing of a key Mercedes engineer.

Jasper van Schaick has made the switch to Maranello after almost eight years with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, where he worked on the development of the team's power unit technology, including concepts for the latest generation of F1 regulations.

The move represents an intriguing acquisition for Ferrari, with van Schaick bringing valuable experience from one of Formula 1's leading engine manufacturers as the Italian team continues its efforts to strengthen its technical capabilities.

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The significance is clear with Mercedes and its power unit having dominated the 2026 season - they are set to claim the Constructors' title while Kimi Antonelli is about to become the youngest Drivers' champion in the sport's history.

Ferrari meanwhile have struggled with their new power unit - they have a chassis which can compete with the very best through corners but loses time on straights.

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Van Schaick announces 'late' Ferrari swoop

Van Schaick, writing on Linkedin, revealed that the swoop from Ferrari came just as he was about to return to his native Netherlands after eight years at Mercedes.

"After getting all things in order to return to the Netherlands, following 11 years in the UK, a late change of plans!" he announced.

"Engineering bits for a Formula 1 race car is fantastic. Collectively working to the same goal of winning races and championships never gets old. Something I would have missed if I would return to the Netherlands.

'Time to push for a world championship again'

"I am really happy and grateful to share that I have started at Scuderia Ferrari. Time to push for a world championship again with the team. I'll try my best."

Van Schaick, who has spent the last three years designing concepts for the Mercedes power unit, will take up the role of Chassis Vehicle System Specialist a Maranello. He is expected to bring with him crucial experience in power unit integration.

This is just the latest signing by Ferrari as they look to rebuild that power unit department for 2027, in a bid to catch up with Mercedes at the front of the grid.

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