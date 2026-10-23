United States Grand Prix weekend gets under way in Austin, Texas today (Friday October 23) and we have all the key F1 practice details for you.

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Lone Star State knowing that he could be crowned the sport's youngest ever world champion on Sunday, there is much riding on this one.

We get under we with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and another tomorrow (Saturday) before qualifying takes place late on Saturday to set the grid for Sunday's big race at the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA).

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We have full details of the practice schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV - and for free if you are in the US.

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Antonelli bids to clinch the F1 title this weekend.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 United States Grand Prix

We get under way at COTA with FP1 starting at 12.30pm local time on Friday (6.30pm UK) with FP2 following at 4pm local time (10pm UK).

Then on Saturday we resume with FP3 again starting the day at 12.30pm local time (6.30pm UK).

FP1 - Friday October 23, 2026

2026 United States GP FP1 start times Local Time (CT) 12:30 Friday Central European Time (CET) 19:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 18:30 Friday United States (ET) 13:30 Friday United States (PT) 10:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 14:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 01:30 Saturday Australia (ACST) 03:00 Saturday Australia (AEST) 03:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 11:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 02:30 Saturday China (CST) 01:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 19:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 20:30 Friday India (IST) 23:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 01:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 20:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 21:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 20:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday October 23, 2026

2026 United States GP FP2 start times Local Time (CT) 16:00 Friday Central European Time (CEST) 23:00 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 22:00 Friday United States (ET) 17:00 Friday United States (PT) 14:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 18:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 05:00 Saturday Australia (ACST) 06:30 Saturday Australia (AEST) 07:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 15:00 Friday Japan (JST) 06:00 Saturday China (CST) 05:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 23:00 Friday Egypt (EEST) 00:00 Saturday India (IST) 02:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 05:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 00:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 01:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 00:00 Saturday

FP3 - Saturday October 24, 2026

2026 United States GP FP3 start times Local Time (CT) 12:30 Friday Central European Time (CET) 19:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 18:30 Friday United States (ET) 13:30 Friday United States (PT) 10:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 14:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 01:30 Saturday Australia (ACST) 03:00 Saturday Australia (AEST) 03:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 11:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 02:30 Saturday China (CST) 01:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 19:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 20:30 Friday India (IST) 23:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 01:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 20:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 21:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 20:30 Friday

How to watch United States GP practice live on TV today

Sky Sports of course will continue to have live broadcast coverage of practice from COTA throughout Friday and Saturday.

There is great news for US fans, who can catch the action for FREE with new rights holder Apple TV offering a seven-day free trial. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Broadcast details, wherever you are in the world, are as follows:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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