United States Grand Prix weekend gets under way in Austin, Texas today (Friday October 23) and we have all the key F1 practice details for you.
Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Lone Star State knowing that he could be crowned the sport's youngest ever world champion on Sunday, there is much riding on this one.
We get under we with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and another tomorrow (Saturday) before qualifying takes place late on Saturday to set the grid for Sunday's big race at the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA).
We have full details of the practice schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV - and for free if you are in the US.
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F1 Practice start times - 2026 United States Grand Prix
We get under way at COTA with FP1 starting at 12.30pm local time on Friday (6.30pm UK) with FP2 following at 4pm local time (10pm UK).
Then on Saturday we resume with FP3 again starting the day at 12.30pm local time (6.30pm UK).
FP1 - Friday October 23, 2026
|Local Time (CT)
|12:30 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|19:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|18:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|13:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|10:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|14:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|01:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|03:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|03:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|11:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|02:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|01:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|19:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|20:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|23:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|01:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|20:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|21:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|20:30 Friday
FP2 - Friday October 23, 2026
|Local Time (CT)
|16:00 Friday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|23:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|22:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|17:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|14:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|18:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|05:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|06:30 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|07:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|15:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|06:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|05:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|23:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|00:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|02:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|05:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|00:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|01:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|00:00 Saturday
FP3 - Saturday October 24, 2026
|Local Time (CT)
|12:30 Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|19:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|18:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|13:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|10:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|14:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|01:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|03:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|03:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|11:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|02:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|01:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|19:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|20:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|23:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|01:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|20:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|21:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|20:30 Friday
How to watch United States GP practice live on TV today
Sky Sports of course will continue to have live broadcast coverage of practice from COTA throughout Friday and Saturday.
There is great news for US fans, who can catch the action for FREE with new rights holder Apple TV offering a seven-day free trial. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
Broadcast details, wherever you are in the world, are as follows:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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