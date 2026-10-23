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F1 Today: United States GP Practice start times, TV channel and how to watch for free

F1 is on to Texas and we have all the details for Friday at COTA

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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United States Grand Prix weekend gets under way in Austin, Texas today (Friday October 23) and we have all the key F1 practice details for you.

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Lone Star State knowing that he could be crowned the sport's youngest ever world champion on Sunday, there is much riding on this one.

We get under we with two free practice sessions today (Friday) and another tomorrow (Saturday) before qualifying takes place late on Saturday to set the grid for Sunday's big race at the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA).

We have full details of the practice schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV - and for free if you are in the US.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Antonelli bids to clinch the F1 title this weekend.
Antonelli bids to clinch the F1 title this weekend.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 United States Grand Prix

We get under way at COTA with FP1 starting at 12.30pm local time on Friday (6.30pm UK) with FP2 following at 4pm local time (10pm UK).

Then on Saturday we resume with FP3 again starting the day at 12.30pm local time (6.30pm UK).

FP1 - Friday October 23, 2026

2026 United States GP FP1 start times
Local Time (CT)12:30 Friday
Central European Time (CET)19:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)18:30 Friday
United States (ET)13:30 Friday
United States (PT)10:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)14:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)01:30 Saturday
Australia (ACST)03:00 Saturday
Australia (AEST)03:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)11:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)02:30 Saturday
China (CST)01:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)19:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)20:30 Friday
India (IST)23:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)01:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)20:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)21:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)20:30 Friday

FP2 - Friday October 23, 2026

2026 United States GP FP2 start times
Local Time (CT)16:00 Friday
Central European Time (CEST)23:00 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)22:00 Friday
United States (ET)17:00 Friday
United States (PT)14:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)18:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)05:00 Saturday
Australia (ACST)06:30 Saturday
Australia (AEST)07:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)15:00 Friday
Japan (JST)06:00 Saturday
China (CST)05:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)23:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)00:00 Saturday
India (IST)02:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)05:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)00:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)01:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)00:00 Saturday

FP3 - Saturday October 24, 2026

2026 United States GP FP3 start times
Local Time (CT)12:30 Friday
Central European Time (CET)19:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)18:30 Friday
United States (ET)13:30 Friday
United States (PT)10:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)14:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)01:30 Saturday
Australia (ACST)03:00 Saturday
Australia (AEST)03:30 Saturday
Mexico (CST)11:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)02:30 Saturday
China (CST)01:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)19:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)20:30 Friday
India (IST)23:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)01:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)20:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)21:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)20:30 Friday

How to watch United States GP practice live on TV today

Sky Sports of course will continue to have live broadcast coverage of practice from COTA throughout Friday and Saturday.

There is great news for US fans, who can catch the action for FREE with new rights holder Apple TV offering a seven-day free trial. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Broadcast details, wherever you are in the world, are as follows:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography
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