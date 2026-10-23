Helmut Marko has not worked within the world of F1 since his Red Bull departure at the end of 2025, but the 83-year-old has never been shy to share his opinion.

Marko, both during his time in the sport and since his Red Bull exit, has often commented on the current affairs within the paddock, and Mercedes star George Russell is the latest target of his brutal analysis.

Russell sits second in the championship but has had a torrid time so far in 2026, trailing team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship by 102 points heading into this weekend's US Grand Prix, where Antonelli has his first chance to claim the title.

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Whether it is this weekend or in the coming weeks, the young Italian winning the title is simply a formality at this stage, and when that moment arrives, it will sting for Russell, who entered the season as the title favourite and Mercedes' senior driver.

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Marko: Russell will never challenge for another championship

At 28 years old, Russell has a long career ahead of him, but the precarity of his position at Mercedes has already been demonstrated this season as Toto Wolff and the Silver Arrows once again flirted with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Marko, in fact, is adamant that Russell has been usurped as Mercedes' key man and argues that even if he were to leave the team, the Brit would struggle to get a 'number one' driver position anywhere that could give him a car capable of competing for titles.

"Mentally, it's definitely a huge setback, and it's a blow," Marko said on Russell's season.

"Russell is no longer the number one driver. Antonelli has clearly taken that spot from him."

Marko concluded: "I doubt he’ll ever have another shot at the world championship or get number one status anywhere."

Russell future secure...for now

Despite his struggles, Russell will be back for Mercedes in 2027, with Red Bull having done enough to convince Verstappen to commit his long-term future to the team.

“I will be here next year with the team and that's that. There's not really much more to say," Russell told the media earlier this season.

Russell signed a 'multi-year' deal with Mercedes at the end of 2025, but the details remain vague.

“It's a multi-year deal. It's numerous years, as we said last year, and often in a lot of these contracts, even if metrics aren't hit, if things are happy then you continue, but as I said, metrics will very likely be hit," Russell explained.

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