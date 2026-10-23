Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll replacement at upcoming grand prix

Aston Martin might be committed to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as their driver pair for the immediate future, but everyone needs a succession plan.

For the green machine, that succession plan might be Jak Crawford, the young American driver being a frequent fixture in FP1 sessions in place of either of the team's full-time drivers over the last year.

Crawford will be back behind the wheel of the notoriously tricky AMR26 next weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, completing his fourth free practice session of the year at the Mexico Grand Prix and completing the team's four mandated sessions of rookie driver testing for the year.

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Crawford made his FP1 debut at Mexico City last year too, replacing Lance Stroll in the car just like he will the weekend after the United States Grand Prix this year.

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Crawford delighted to make 'special' announcement in USGP weekend

The young American said of the switch: "I'm really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the AMR26 in Mexico City. It's a special circuit for me as it's where I made my FP1 debut last year, so it's great to return with more experience under my belt.

"I've learned a lot through my time on track and in the simulator this season, and I'm looking forward to putting that into practice. It's also special to be announcing this during my home race weekend in Austin. As always, the focus will be on making the most of the session and delivering useful feedback for the team."

Team chief Mke Krack added: "We are pleased to give Jak another opportunity in the AMR26. He returns to Mexico City with considerably more experience than when he made his FP1 debut there last year.

"His contributions through our simulator and testing programmes have been valuable, and this session provides another opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities while supporting the team's preparations for the weekend."

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