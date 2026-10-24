Lewis Hamilton has delivered a strong message on 'peace' at the US Grand Prix this week, calling to 'free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine'.

The comments were made as part of a larger answer to a question about Rwanda being awarded a grand prix from 2030 onward, which will be the first race to be held in Africa since 1993.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes strong statement at US Grand Prix: 'Free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine'

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari 'not at the level' of rivals in brutal verdict on 2026 struggles

Charles Leclerc has made a damning admission on Ferrari and their current standing in the sport, admitting the team's rivals have 'something we don't'.

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It has been a mixed season for Ferrari so far, who, heading into the second half of the season, looked to be in contention for the drivers' championship with Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE: Charles Leclerc says Ferrari 'not at the level' of rivals in brutal verdict on 2026 struggles

US Grand Prix Friday practice times and positions from COTA

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc continued to show his strength ahead of the United States Grand Prix, topping FP2 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Friday afternoon.

It was the second time that Leclerc had topped the timesheets in Austin this weekend, having also set the pace in FP1 earlier in the day. On that occasion he had edged Max Verstappen, but in FP2, it was Kimi Antonelli in pursuit in second, just 0.042 seconds behind.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix practice times and positions from COTA

FIA announce massive grid penalties for two F1 stars at US Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that two F1 stars will be hit with big grid penalties for Sunday's United States Grand Prix, while a third driver could also face punishment.

With just six rounds of the season remaining, including this weekend, we are at the point of the season where teams and their drivers are being stretched when it comes to their power unit components.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA announce massive grid penalties for TWO F1 drivers with US Grand Prix verdict

Lewis Hamilton 'forced' to stay in F1 until he is 45 by huge announcement

Lewis Hamilton has said he is now 'forced' to remain in F1 until he is at least 45 after the sport announced it will finally return to Africa in the coming years.

F1 has not raced on the African continent since the 1993 South African Grand Prix, but it was revealed last week that a 10-year agreement to return had been struck.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton 'forced' to stay in F1 until he is 45 by huge announcement

Toto Wolff's son walks away unhurt after suffering big karting crash

Toto Wolff's young son Jack was involved in a big crash while karting on the weekend of the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes boss is in Austin this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix, with his Kimi Antonelli having the potential to become the youngest F1 world champion in history if everything goes his way.

➡️ READ MORE: Toto Wolff's son walks away unhurt after suffering big karting crash

F1 team rejected TWICE by Otmar Szafnauer for team principal job

Former Alpine and Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that he was offered the chance to take up the same role with Cadillac's new F1 team.

The Romanian-American engineer was well regarded at Aston, working with the organisation for a dozen years through its Force India and Racing Point eras, before leaving for Alpine before the 2022 season.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 team rejected TWICE by Otmar Szafnauer for team principal job