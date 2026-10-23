Lewis Hamilton makes strong statement at US Grand Prix: 'Free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine'

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a strong message on 'peace' at the US Grand Prix this week, calling to 'free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine'.

The comments were made as part of a larger answer to a question about Rwanda being awarded a grand prix from 2030 onward, which will be the first race to be held in Africa since 1993.

Some human rights activists have raised concerns over the race, including Amnesty International, whose Head of Campaigns Felix Jakens claimed F1 had given Rwanda a 'sportswashing prize' and criticised the country's alleged 'detention, torture and repression of free speech'.

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Hamilton was asked in Thursday's pre-race press conference how he feels about an African country finally being awarded a race, something he has campaigned for consistently over the course of his career.

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Hamilton aware of Rwanda Grand Prix concerns

The seven-time champion called the continent 'a place that deserves to have a Grand Prix,', adding: "It's about more than just one country. It's about the continent itself, and there are so many beautiful countries within it."

He did, however, admit that he's aware of the concerns around awarding a race to Rwanda specifically, insisting that the sport mustn't 'neglect the things that are happening there' as they gear up for the historic event.

He finished with a broader call to emphasise the importance of 'pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine'.

Hamilton: We have to approach Rwanda situation with humility

"Of course, I don't get to choose where we go. Naturally, there are problems all over the world today, so I've seen many of the stories. But I think we really have to approach it with humility. There's a lot that we don't know. Growing up in England, they never taught us anything about Africa. It needs to be on the curriculum.

"A lot of the problems they have there are still results of colonialism and the West intervening. But if you go and see the people, you see so many designs that are out there today from top brands that come from Africa. It's got all the richest resources.

"I really hope, and I still have hope, that Africa unites. I know there are many people who don't want that to happen because they would be so powerful if they did. But I'm still hopeful that at some stage they will.

"And, yeah, of course, going there doesn't mean that you neglect the things that are happening there. So hopefully many people start to educate themselves a little bit more about what is happening there and what has happened there for hundreds of years. I hope that does spark the conversation.

"And then I guess I'll finish it off with this: I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping we get to at some stage."

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