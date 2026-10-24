Adrian Newey reveals why he wanted to leave Red Bull: 'Imagine my pain and frustration'

F1 legend Adrian Newey has revealed why he wanted to leave Red Bull in 2014 after Christian Horner's recent revelation in his new book.

Having been axed by Red Bull in 2025, Horner has been out of the paddock for over a year now, and this week released his new memoir, Drive.

The 320-page book touches on a host of juicy topics from Horner's career in F1 and his time with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and with Newey having played such a crucial role in Red Bull's success, he naturally features within its pages.

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Red Bull announced Newey would be departing the team in May 2024, and Horner's book touches on him joining Aston Martin, as well as the time he nearly joined Ferrari in 2014.

"I stood behind him and believed that he stood behind me as well," Horner wrote in Drive. "But at the first sign of adversity [in 2014], Adrian wanted to abandon ship.

"I felt very sad about that. I could no longer rely on him. Our partnership was not as solid as I had previously believed."

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Adrian Newey responds to Christian Horner

Ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix, Newey was asked about Horner's comments in his book and whether or not he had been given a heads-up by his former boss that they were coming.

Newey confirmed Horner's words - that he had wanted to leave Red Bull in 2014 - and explained exactly why and that it was all down to the Renault powerunits that were way off the pace at the start of the hybrid era..

“Well, you're quite right in saying that. No, I haven't haven't read any of it yet," Newey told the media in a press conference in Austin.

"I think 2014. Then, as a chassis designer, if the PU manufacturer has a bad year, that happens, and you accept it. If the PU manufacturer has a bad year and doesn't appear to have any intention of trying to address the problem, that's altogether a different matter, and that's quite bleak at that point.

“And that's the situation that, unfortunately, we faced in 2014. And as it turned out, that situation didn't really change with that supplier until we changed to Honda in 2019."

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner worked together for almost two decades / Credit: Imago

Newey: Imagine my pain and frustration

Newey says that the situation left him in a bad place and one he doesn't feel that Horner fully understood.

“So you can imagine my pain and frustration at that," Newey continued.

"I don't think Christian fully understood that, perhaps, but I was in conversation."

Newey went on to remain with the team for another decade, but did eventually quit a couple of seasons ago, going on to join Aston Martin.

Despite all of the above, Newey insists that he maintains a good relationship with Horner to this day.

“But Christian and I remain friends," Newey explained. "As many of you know. I am his godfather to his daughter Olivia.”

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