Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed he received a call from the company's CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, after Max Verstappen's victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia earlier this month, as well as from other shareholders.

The win was Verstappen and Red Bull's first of the season, and it was a very significant one for the team.

2026 is the first season that Red Bull have competed in F1 with their own power unit, and the Bahrain GP victory marked their first win as a power unit manufacturer on just their 16th attempt.

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Having left the team in mid-2025, Horner has not been around for some time now, but he was one of the key personnel involved in Red Bull's ambitious powertrains project, which was launched under his leadership in 2021.

When Verstappen took the chequered flag, that was a fact not forgotten by Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle: "Christian Horner got a very good group of people together to start the Red Bull Powertrains project. That's a hugely impressive victory for the team - power unit and chassis - from Milton Keynes."

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Christian Horner reveals talks with Red Bull CEO

At the time, Horner took to his social media to congratulate the team on their landmark victory, but it turns out the former Red Bull boss has also been on the receiving end of some positive messaging himself.

Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange conference in New York, Horner revealed that he had held talks with some of Red Bull's shareholders who reached out to thank him after the victory, as well as a call with CEO MIntzlaff.

“It was an appreciated gesture, seeing that engine and knowing what went into it, you know, the sweat and tears along the way,” Horner explained, via motorsport.com.

“For all the men and women involved, it was an incredible, incredible achievement. And their 16th attempt to win a grand prix, which is very hard at the best of times.

“I was very grateful to both the shareholders who reached out and [Red Bull CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, who reached out to thank me as well. It was quite a different call than I had from him 15 months earlier.”

Red Bull Powertrains 'best' in F1

Red Bull's first victory as a power unit manufacturer was quickly followed up by their second at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, where Max Verstappen was once again on the top step come the podium celebrations.

With upgrades to the car, perhaps the full potential of the power unit is finally being realised, with the FIA having deemed Red Bull to have the best internal combustion engine (ICE) in the sport in their first two ADUO rulings earlier this season.

As the benchmark in the sport, it does mean that no upgrades to their power unit are on the horizon, but for now, they may not need them.

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

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