The 2026 F1 calendar moves on to the US Grand Prix in Texas this weekend and Channel 4 have UK fans covered with FREE highlights of the crucial action.

The broadcaster has extensive shows planned for both Saturday's Qualifying session and Sunday's Grand Prix.

We could yet see the sport's youngest ever world champion crowned this weekend with Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli on the brink of his first title (you can check out all the permutations and scenarios here).

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Meanwhile the resurgent Max Verstappen will provide formidable opposition and the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are expected to go well.

We have all the details about those free highlights shows from Austin this weekend, and how the UK clock change impacts timings.

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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the US Grand Prix?

Channel 4 begin their coverage with a highlights show to recap Qualifying at COTA. That will start at 1.05am BST on Sunday October 25 - just before the UK clocks go back one hour.

Then, after the clock change, it is another late one for the US Grand Prix highlights, with the action getting under way at 12.15am GMT on Monday October 26.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix practice times and positions from COTA