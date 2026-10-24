The crucial battle for pole at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix takes centre stage in Austin today, and we really do mean crucial.

Of the 13 F1 races to be held at Circuit Of The Americas, 11 have been won by a driver who started on the front row. So Qualifying is absolutely all-important.

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The resurgent Max Verstappen - winner of the last two races in Malaysia and Singapore - is again favoured to be the fastest qualifier in his Red Bull. But he faces stiff competition.

World champion elect Kimi Antonelli (he could be crowned as early as Sunday) is expected to be in close contention while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in both of Friday's Free Practice sessions in Texas.

As ever the 60-minute session will be split into three segments, with the fastest 16 drivers progressing from Q1 to Q2, and the fastest 10 progressing from Q2 to the pole shootout in Q3.

We have all the key timing and TV details for you ahead of what should be a thrilling spectacle.

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What time is US Grand Prix qualifying today?

Qualifying for the US Grand Prix today (Saturday October 24) gets under way at 4pm local Central time. That is 10pm BST in the UK, or 5pm Eastern in the US.

Please note that the UK clocks DO change this weekend but not until the early hours of Sunday, so Qualifying is unaffected by the change.

The start time, converted to your timezone, is as follows:

US Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday October 24, 2026

Location Time Local US time (CT) 16:00 Saturday UK (BST) 22:00 Saturday Central Europe (CEST) 23:00 Saturday US (ET) 17:00 Saturday US (PT) 14:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 18:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 21:30 Saturday Australia (ACT) 06:00 Sunday Australia (AET) 07:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 15:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 06:00 Sunday China (CST) 05:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 23:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 00:00 Sunday India (IST) 02:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 05:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 00:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 01:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 00:00 Sunday

How to watch US Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.

There is great news for US fans, who can watch the action live with new rights holder Apple TV having a seven-day free trial. You can click here to sign up.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia, TV8 Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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