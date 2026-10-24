close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • Flag of Netherlands
  • Flag of United Kingdom
  • Flag of United Kingdom

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

Flag of Netherlands Flag of United Kingdom
Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO
Timezone settings

F1 Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule and how to watch live and FREE

The battle for pole takes centre stage in Austin today

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
Google Make us your Google favorite

The crucial battle for pole at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix takes centre stage in Austin today, and we really do mean crucial.

Of the 13 F1 races to be held at Circuit Of The Americas, 11 have been won by a driver who started on the front row. So Qualifying is absolutely all-important.

READ MORE: FIA announces massive grid penalties for two F1 stars at US Grand Prix

The resurgent Max Verstappen - winner of the last two races in Malaysia and Singapore - is again favoured to be the fastest qualifier in his Red Bull. But he faces stiff competition.

World champion elect Kimi Antonelli (he could be crowned as early as Sunday) is expected to be in close contention while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in both of Friday's Free Practice sessions in Texas.

As ever the 60-minute session will be split into three segments, with the fastest 16 drivers progressing from Q1 to Q2, and the fastest 10 progressing from Q2 to the pole shootout in Q3.

We have all the key timing and TV details for you ahead of what should be a thrilling spectacle.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers strong statement as Leclerc gives brutal Ferrari verdict

What time is US Grand Prix qualifying today?

Qualifying for the US Grand Prix today (Saturday October 24) gets under way at 4pm local Central time. That is 10pm BST in the UK, or 5pm Eastern in the US.

Please note that the UK clocks DO change this weekend but not until the early hours of Sunday, so Qualifying is unaffected by the change.

The start time, converted to your timezone, is as follows:

US Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday October 24, 2026

LocationTime
Local US time (CT)16:00 Saturday
UK (BST)22:00 Saturday
Central Europe (CEST)23:00 Saturday
US (ET)17:00 Saturday
US (PT)14:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)18:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)21:30 Saturday
Australia (ACT)06:00 Sunday
Australia (AET)07:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)15:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)06:00 Sunday
China (CST)05:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)23:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)00:00 Sunday
India (IST)02:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)05:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)00:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)01:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)00:00 Sunday

How to watch US Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights.

There is great news for US fans, who can watch the action live with new rights holder Apple TV having a seven-day free trial. You can click here to sign up.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia, TV8
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: FIA announces massive grid penalties for two F1 stars at US Grand Prix

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography
Ontdek het op Google Play
x