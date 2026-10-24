The FIA has confirmed that two F1 stars will be hit with big grid penalties for Sunday's United States Grand Prix, while a third driver could also face punishment.

With just six rounds of the season remaining, including this weekend, we are at the point of the season where teams and their drivers are being stretched when it comes to their power unit components.

Any time a driver exceeds their allocated number of components allowed under the FIA's rules, it results in a mandatory punishment, and we have already seen several stars affected this season, including championship leader Kimi Antonelli and reigning world champion Kimi Antonelli.

Article continues under video

This weekend at the US Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed that it's the turn of two new drivers, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto having taken new power unit components beyond their allowable allocation for the season.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers strong statement as Leclerc gives brutal Ferrari verdict

FIA confirm big grid penalties at US Grand Prix

In Bortoleto's case, he is set to take a 20-place grid drop after taking two new elements in his Audi power unit.

The Brazilian driver has had his fourth energy store (ES) and fourth control electronics unit (PU-CE) fitted. The allowable limit for both of these components is three for the season.

It's a real shame for the Brazilian star after showing strong pace in practice on Friday, finishing P8 in FP1 and P11 in FP2.

Colapinto's penalty is not as severe as Bortoleto's, although he still faces a 10-place penalty after also taking his fourth control electronics unit (PU-CE) for his Mercedes power unit.

Colapinto was not as competitive as Bortoleto in Austin on Friday (P17 in FP1, P15 in FP2), but it is a blow for the Alpine driver nevertheless.

Franco Colapinto has been penalised at COTA / Credit: Imago

Third F1 star could be punished

It had looked like a third F1 star would be punished for taking new power unit components, with the FIA having announced that Arvid Lindblad would serve a five-place grid penalty on Friday afternoon.

The FIA said that Racing Bulls had installed Lindblad's sixth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season in Austin, which is two above the permissible allowance of four.

Strangely, however, the document confirming this punishment was later recalled by the FIA, and at the time of writing, has yet to be re-published.

It is unclear at this stage whether or not Lindblad will now face that punishment at all, or if further changes have been made to his power unit that should have seen him lose even more places.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix practice times and positions from COTA

READ MORE: Red Bull set for major overhaul in 2027 despite Max Verstappen resurgence