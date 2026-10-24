British wonderkid set for F1 debut

Audi have confirmed that junior star Freddie Slater will make his F1 weekend debut at the Mexican Grand Prix later this month.

Slater, who only turned 18 in August, became the first driver to join the Audi driver development programme earlier this year, and finished runner-up in F3 in 2026.

The Warwickshire-born racer has already secured a promotion to F2 with Invicta Racing for 2027, and now, Audi have announced that he's set to drive in FP1 in Mexico City as his journey towards F1 continues.

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Freddie Slater grateful for Audi trust ahead of FP1 debut

“Getting behind the wheel of a Formula One car at a Grand Prix weekend is a big moment for me and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid," Slater explained in a team statement.

"I’ve learned a lot this year, and these Free Practice outings with Audi Revolut F1 Team will be another opportunity to keep gaining on-track experience."

Slater will also be in the car for FP1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix in November, and the young racer expressed a great deal of gratitude to the team for trusting him with what is a major career opportunity.

"Being part of the Audi Driver Development Programme has already given me some incredible opportunities, and I am grateful for their trust and support," he added.

"I’m really looking forward to getting out on track: my focus will be on doing the best job I can, helping the team with its programme and taking as many learnings as possible from both sessions.”

Freddie Slater won one race and secured eight podiums in F3 this season

Audi chief: Slater making great progress

Audi are certainly happy to have him on their books based on comments from Allan McNish, Audi racing director and the head of their driver development programme.

McNish says that Slater is on the right track and believes the two FP1 sessions will be very valuable ahead of his rookie F2 campaign.

“We have seen Freddie making great progress throughout recent years, both on and off the track; it is the right time for Freddie to step up," McNish said.

"These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula One race weekend, and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula 2 next season.

"We are looking forward to seeing him in the R26 and supporting him through these two important FP1 sessions.”

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