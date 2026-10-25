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F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA

The battle for pole is CRUCIAL at COTA

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
Updated:
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Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for Sunday’s 2026 F1 US Grand Prix after topping the timesheets in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Antonelli needs to win Sunday’s race if he wants to clinch the world championship this time around, along with other results going his way, and history tells us that qualifying is extremely important at Circuit Of The Americas, with 11 of the 13 races at the Texas track so far having been won by a driver starting on the front row.

Antonelli’s lap time saw him claim pole by 0.179 seconds ahead of Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with Isack Hadjar in third also putting on a strong showing.

After topping all three practice sessions, it was disappointment for Ferrari when it came to the times that mattered, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton only good enough for P4 and P5.

George Russell will start sixth as his ultra-thin title chances are about to be ended, while McLaren also had a tough afternoon in Austin, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris down in P7 and P8.

The Racing Bulls duo of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10, the former set for a grid penalty ahead of Sunday’s race, and the latter failing to set a time in Q3.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from qualifying below!

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F1 2026 US Grand Prix Qualifying results

Here are the full qualifying results from Circuit of the Americas:

F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying Times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.035
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.179
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.215
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.232
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276
6 George Russell Mercedes +0.441
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.768
8 Lando Norris McLaren +1.014
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.014
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls No Time
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine Eliminated in Q2
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Eliminated in Q2
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Eliminated in Q2
14 Franco Colapinto Alpine Eliminated in Q2
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Eliminated in Q2
16 Oliver Bearman Haas Eliminated in Q2
17 Esteban Ocon Haas Eliminated in Q1
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Eliminated in Q1
19 Carlos Sainz Williams Eliminated in Q1
20 Alex Albon Williams Eliminated in Q1
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac Eliminated in Q1
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Eliminated in Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work in 2026?

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations most drivers and fans hate so much.

Firstly, we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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