F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for Sunday’s 2026 F1 US Grand Prix after topping the timesheets in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Antonelli needs to win Sunday’s race if he wants to clinch the world championship this time around, along with other results going his way, and history tells us that qualifying is extremely important at Circuit Of The Americas, with 11 of the 13 races at the Texas track so far having been won by a driver starting on the front row.

Antonelli’s lap time saw him claim pole by 0.179 seconds ahead of Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with Isack Hadjar in third also putting on a strong showing.

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After topping all three practice sessions, it was disappointment for Ferrari when it came to the times that mattered, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton only good enough for P4 and P5.

George Russell will start sixth as his ultra-thin title chances are about to be ended, while McLaren also had a tough afternoon in Austin, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris down in P7 and P8.

The Racing Bulls duo of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10, the former set for a grid penalty ahead of Sunday’s race, and the latter failing to set a time in Q3.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from qualifying below!

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F1 2026 US Grand Prix Qualifying results

Here are the full qualifying results from Circuit of the Americas:

F1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying Times Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.035 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.179 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.215 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.232 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.441 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.768 8 Lando Norris McLaren +1.014 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.014 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls No Time 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine Eliminated in Q2 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Eliminated in Q2 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Eliminated in Q2 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine Eliminated in Q2 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Eliminated in Q2 16 Oliver Bearman Haas Eliminated in Q2 17 Esteban Ocon Haas Eliminated in Q1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Eliminated in Q1 19 Carlos Sainz Williams Eliminated in Q1 20 Alex Albon Williams Eliminated in Q1 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac Eliminated in Q1 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Eliminated in Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work in 2026?

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations most drivers and fans hate so much.

Firstly, we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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