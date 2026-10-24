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Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton, COTA, Austin, US Grand Prix, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 Standings 2026: Antonelli at match point ahead of US Grand Prix blockbuster

Antonelli is very close to making F1 history

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli is at match point as he stands on the brink of F1 history ahead of the US Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has his first opportunity to become the sport's youngest ever world champion at Circuit Of The Americas, heading into the race with a massive 102-point lead in the 2026 Drivers' standings.

With just five races remaining after this weekend's showdown in the Lone Star State, Antonelli could clinch the title on Sunday night should a number of things go in his favour. You can check out all the title permutations and scenarios by clicking here.

Let's look at the full Drivers' standings - and the Constructors' as well - going into Sunday's big race (8pm UK time, 2pm local).

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Latest Drivers' Standings

Here is how the Drivers' points standings look heading into the US Grand Prix:

Updated 2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 340
2 George Russell Mercedes 238
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 229
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 221
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 215
6 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 201
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 138
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 97
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 75
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 38
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 27
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 23
14 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 13
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 10
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 7
17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 7
18 Carlos Sainz Williams 7
19 Alexander Albon Williams 5
20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0
Kimi Antonelli can now win the world championship in the United States
Kimi Antonelli can now win the world championship in the United States

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes have a very healthy lead in the title race heading to Austin:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 578
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 444
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 339
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 332
5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 100
6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 30
8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 23
9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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READ MORE: FIA announces massive grid penalties for two F1 stars at US Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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