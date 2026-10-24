F1 Standings 2026: Antonelli at match point ahead of US Grand Prix blockbuster

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli is at match point as he stands on the brink of F1 history ahead of the US Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has his first opportunity to become the sport's youngest ever world champion at Circuit Of The Americas, heading into the race with a massive 102-point lead in the 2026 Drivers' standings.

With just five races remaining after this weekend's showdown in the Lone Star State, Antonelli could clinch the title on Sunday night should a number of things go in his favour. You can check out all the title permutations and scenarios by clicking here.

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Let's look at the full Drivers' standings - and the Constructors' as well - going into Sunday's big race (8pm UK time, 2pm local).

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Latest Drivers' Standings

Here is how the Drivers' points standings look heading into the US Grand Prix:

Kimi Antonelli can now win the world championship in the United States

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes have a very healthy lead in the title race heading to Austin:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 578 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 444 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 339 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 332 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 100 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 23 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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