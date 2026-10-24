F1 Standings 2026: Antonelli at match point ahead of US Grand Prix blockbuster

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli is at match point as he stands on the brink of F1 history ahead of the US Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.
The 20-year-old has his first opportunity to become the sport's youngest ever world champion at Circuit Of The Americas, heading into the race with a massive 102-point lead in the 2026 Drivers' standings.
With just five races remaining after this weekend's showdown in the Lone Star State, Antonelli could clinch the title on Sunday night should a number of things go in his favour. You can check out all the title permutations and scenarios by clicking here.
Let's look at the full Drivers' standings - and the Constructors' as well - going into Sunday's big race (8pm UK time, 2pm local).
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Latest Drivers' Standings
Here is how the Drivers' points standings look heading into the US Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|340
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|238
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|229
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|221
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|215
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|201
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|138
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|97
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|75
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|23
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|13
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|10
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|7
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes have a very healthy lead in the title race heading to Austin:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|578
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|444
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|339
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|332
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|100
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|23
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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