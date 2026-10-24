Lando Norris reveals F1 track forces him to take 'headache pills' before driving

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has become the latest F1 star to voice concerns over the US Grand Prix track at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), revealing that he has to take headache tablets before driving around it.

Norris' words follow similar frustrations voiced by four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who joked that he will need a 'new spine' to deal with the bumps at the circuit after the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month.

The Dutchman then doubled down on those comments when speaking in the media pen in Austin.

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"You can also see the track conditions. From what I saw in the WEC, the circuit was extremely bumpy," Verstappen said. I'm not really looking forward to that to be honest, for your spine.

"I was joking about that in the last race but it's not really a joke to be honest because we mentioned this already for years that it's actually getting a bit out of control.

"I'm sure it's going to be quite tough to find the right compromises around this track in places where it's just extremely bumpy. I don't know how our car is going to respond to that."

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Lando Norris forced to take headache pills at COTA

Norris, it seems, is in total agreement with his former title rival.

The McLaren star believes that COTA is not within the allowable tolerances that new F1 tracks are now subject to but gets away with it due to being an older track, and says that he is even forced to take headache pills to combat the headaches the circuit give him.

"If you build a new track now, the rules, the regulation of building a new track, the tolerances you have to be within are pretty small," Norris told Sky Sports.

"It [COTA] certainly doesn't fit anywhere close to what those regulations are now, but it's an old track, not a new track."

"It's pretty bad," Norris continued.

"There's a lot of places… I need to take headache tablets before I go out simply because it's so bumpy and you're hitting your head pretty hard against the headrests and things because of the bumps. It's certainly not a nice thing.

"There's not much we can do. We complain about it. It's something we've brought up many, many times, but there's only so much we can complain about things."

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