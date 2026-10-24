Formula 1 television coverage in Germany is set for major changes in 2027 following RTL's takeover of Sky.

The two broadcasters are planning to combine their F1 production operations in a move designed to reduce costs and eliminate duplicated coverage.

RTL chief executive Stephan Schmitter has confirmed that the current arrangement, which sees RTL and Sky use separate production teams to cover the same races, will change next season.

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According to BILD, Schmitter told a podcast hosted by Austrian newspaper Der Standard that running two separate productions for the same event was unnecessarily expensive.

"Until now, when you watch a Formula 1 race on RTL and Sky at the same time, two different crews produce it. The RTL crew, whom we've all known for 20 or 30 years, and the Sky crew. That will, of course, be different next season."

Schmitter spoke of bringing together overlapping contracts, and F1 will not be the only sport impacted. Changes are also expected in football coverage.

"You can free up enormous resources from sports production by combining all these broadcasts - whether it's the Bundesliga or Formula 1 - because you're only producing one signal. The costs are high when you produce two signals."

What will change for F1 viewers?

Sky currently holds the German broadcasting rights to Formula 1, showing every grand prix, while RTL broadcasts selected races on free-to-air television. Both networks have their own established presentation and commentary teams.

RTL's coverage includes commentators Heiko Wasser and Christian Danner, presenter Florian König and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

Sky's team features commentator Sascha Roos alongside former F1 drivers Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock, with Peter Hardenacke among its presenters.

Ralf Schumacher is a key Sky analyst in Germany.

However, Schmitter has not confirmed how the existing teams will be organised under the proposed shared production model.

Sky's current German F1 broadcasting agreement runs until the end of 2027, with the rights from 2028 yet to be allocated.

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