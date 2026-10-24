F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix final practice times and positions

F1 practice action at the US Grand Prix is now fully complete, with Lewis Hamilton on top heading into qualifying later this afternoon.

The result means that Ferrari have now been fastest in all three practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, with Charles Leclerc having topped the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday.

Trailing Hamilton at the top in FP3 was Red Bull star Max Verstappen, 0.168 seconds behind Hamilton’s 1:34.893-second leading lap time.

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Elsewhere in Austin, Leclerc put his Ferrari in P3, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli locked up P4 ahead of what is a crucial qualifying session for him. A win for the Italian this weekend could see him win the championship, but only if other results also go his way.

Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell was sixth in FP3, meanwhile, while McLaren continued to struggle in Texas as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P6 and P8, respectively.

On the flip side, it was a positive afternoon for Audi star Nico Hulkenberg in P7, as well as Pierre Gasly in P9 for Alpine.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from the session below!

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F1 US Grand Prix FP3 times

Here are the full results from Saturday afternoon’s FP3 session at COTA.

F1 United States Grand Prix FP3 Times Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.893 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.168 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.234 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.303 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.488 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.638 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.698 8 Lando Norris McLaren +0.813 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.011 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.037 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.038 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.188 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.283 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.342 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.358 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.562 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.849 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.238 19 Alex Albon Williams +2.775 20 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.818 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.991 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.872

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up later today, Saturday, October 24, at 16:00 local time and 22:00 BST. To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.

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