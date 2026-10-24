F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix final practice times and positions

F1 practice action at the US Grand Prix is now fully complete, with Lewis Hamilton on top heading into qualifying later this afternoon.
The result means that Ferrari have now been fastest in all three practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, with Charles Leclerc having topped the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday.
Trailing Hamilton at the top in FP3 was Red Bull star Max Verstappen, 0.168 seconds behind Hamilton’s 1:34.893-second leading lap time.
Elsewhere in Austin, Leclerc put his Ferrari in P3, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli locked up P4 ahead of what is a crucial qualifying session for him. A win for the Italian this weekend could see him win the championship, but only if other results also go his way.
Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell was sixth in FP3, meanwhile, while McLaren continued to struggle in Texas as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P6 and P8, respectively.
On the flip side, it was a positive afternoon for Audi star Nico Hulkenberg in P7, as well as Pierre Gasly in P9 for Alpine.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from the session below!
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F1 US Grand Prix FP3 times
Here are the full results from Saturday afternoon’s FP3 session at COTA.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:34.893
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.168
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.234
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.303
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.488
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.638
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+0.698
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.813
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.011
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.037
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.038
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.188
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.283
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.342
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.358
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.562
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.849
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.238
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.775
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.818
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.991
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.872
Is there F1 today?
Qualifying is next up later today, Saturday, October 24, at 16:00 local time and 22:00 BST. To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.
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