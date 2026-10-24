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F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix final practice times and positions

All of the times from FP3 at COTA

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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F1 practice action at the US Grand Prix is now fully complete, with Lewis Hamilton on top heading into qualifying later this afternoon.

The result means that Ferrari have now been fastest in all three practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, with Charles Leclerc having topped the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 on Friday.

Trailing Hamilton at the top in FP3 was Red Bull star Max Verstappen, 0.168 seconds behind Hamilton’s 1:34.893-second leading lap time.

Elsewhere in Austin, Leclerc put his Ferrari in P3, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli locked up P4 ahead of what is a crucial qualifying session for him. A win for the Italian this weekend could see him win the championship, but only if other results also go his way.

Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell was sixth in FP3, meanwhile, while McLaren continued to struggle in Texas as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P6 and P8, respectively.

On the flip side, it was a positive afternoon for Audi star Nico Hulkenberg in P7, as well as Pierre Gasly in P9 for Alpine.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full results from the session below!

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers strong statement as Leclerc gives brutal Ferrari verdict

F1 US Grand Prix FP3 times

Here are the full results from Saturday afternoon’s FP3 session at COTA.

F1 United States Grand Prix FP3 Times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.893
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.168
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.234
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.303
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.488
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.638
7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.698
8 Lando Norris McLaren +0.813
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.011
10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.037
11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.038
12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.188
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.283
14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.342
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.358
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.562
17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.849
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.238
19 Alex Albon Williams +2.775
20 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.818
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.991
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.872

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up later today, Saturday, October 24, at 16:00 local time and 22:00 BST. To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations, click here.

READ MORE: FIA announces massive grid penalties for two F1 stars at US Grand Prix

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton 'forced' to stay in F1 until he is 45 by huge announcement

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
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