F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals cute gift to Kim Kardashian's children

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his relationship with the children of his partner, Kim Kardashian, even revealing a very cute gift he got them during the summer.

Hamilton and Kardashian sent the gossip pages into a frenzy earlier this year when it was revealed that they were dating, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength since.

Although the couple initially kept their romance private, the 41-year-old Hamilton later shared images of the happy couple together on social media, confirming the reports. Since then 46-year-old Kardashian has also shown her support to the seven-time champion at the track.

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She attended the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year, for example, and earlier this month, the Singapore Grand Prix.

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Hamilton bought Kardashian kids a puppy

Of course, in dating Kardashian, Hamilton is now part of a big and very well-known family, including his partner's children.

Kim has four kids - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - from her previous relationship with rapper Kanye West,

Speaking at a fan event ahead of last Sunday's US Grand Prix, Hamilton sounded as though he has enjoyed getting to know them, revealing that he even bought them a four-legged gift earlier this year.

“My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness,” Hamilton explained.

“My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them.

"She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids. I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family.”

Kim Kardashian posing with Halo earlier this year / Credit: Kim Kardashian via Instagram

Hamilton first revealed he had welcomed Halo to the family during F1's summer break back in July, with the adorable Golden Retriever having been flown out to him in Los Angeles, according to breeder Goldiva Goldens.

Most recently, Hamilton shared a video of Halo playing with a toy ball, showing how she has grown since she was first introduced to his millions of social media followers.

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