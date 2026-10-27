The FIA has put forward a new proposal for future F1 engine regulations which include the return of V8 power to the sport.

In news which will be music to the ears of purists, the current grid's six power unit manufacturers have received the document - according to a report from the BBC.

The report claims the FIA document indicates the intention to switch to simpler and more affordable V8 turbo-hybrid power units by 2030 or 2031.

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The proposal comes after significant criticism of the new generation of engines introduced in a sweeping new regulations set at the start of the 2026 season.

The move to a 50-50 split between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and battery power had four-time world champion Max Verstappen close to retiring from the sport, and describing the new style of racing as 'Formula E on steroids'.

The storm of protests eventually led the sport to implement a gradual walk back to a 60-40 split in favour of ICE by 2028. More recently the talk of returning to V8 power by 2030 has gathered pace.

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How the FIA got to this stage

Before reaching this stage, the FIA held a series of individual discussions with the engine suppliers.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi, Honda, and Red Bull Ford currently supply power units to F1 teams, while Cadillac plan to develop their own engine under the new regulations through parent company General Motors.

The fundamental architecture of the 2030 plan is broadly acceptable to all manufacturers, but the exact details will need to be refined in the coming weeks. The goal is to present the finalised proposal to the World Motor Sport Council for approval in December.

V8 turbo-hybrid spec and budget cap halved

Earlier talks considered a return to naturally aspirated engines without turbos, but the FIA has now officially abandoned that idea with its new proposal.

Instead, the blueprint calls for a V8 combustion engine with a displacement between 2.0 and 2.3 litres. This engine will run on fully sustainable fuels and the total power output is expected to be around 900 horsepower, with the majority coming from the combustion engine.

The electric energy recovery capacity will reportedly be reduced from the current 350 kilowatts to 200 kilowatts. Drivers will have access to 100 kW (about 134 horsepower) of continuous electric power, plus an additional 100 kW available through a push-to-pass mode.

The new rules aim not only to simplify the technical side but also to produce lighter, more agile cars - the target is to reduce vehicle weight by 80kg.

Financially, the FIA plans to make a significant cut as well, proposing to halve the current engine budget cap which now stands at $190 million (approximately €170 million) per year.

Two development paths are currently under consideration for building the power units. One involves evolving the current 1.6-litre engines by adding two cylinders to create a 2.1-litre V8. The other proposes a standardised base engine supplied by an external manufacturer.

The latter option is controversial, as manufacturers want to continue designing and building their own engines.

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