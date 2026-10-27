Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took a sarcastic swipe at the FIA stewards following George Russell's controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

The 54-year-old Austrian made a bizarre smoking joke after Russell had been handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the opening lap of Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas.

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Russell was battling McLaren's Oscar Piastri at the time when he ran wide at Turn 12 before rejoining the circuit ahead of the Australian.

Although Russell retained the same position he had held before leaving the track, the stewards ruled that he had gained a lasting advantage, leaving Wolff extremely unimpressed with the decision.

Toto Wolff makes bizarre smoking remark over FIA penalty

The incident prompted an unusual exchange between Wolff and former F1 driver David Coulthard, who questioned the stewards' decision.

Coulthard jokingly asked what the officials had been smoking, prompting Wolff to respond with: "It's legal here to smoke".

Russell was forced to serve the five-second penalty during his pit stop, further complicating an already difficult afternoon for the Mercedes driver.

He eventually crossed the line in eighth place, while team-mate Kimi Antonelli secured victory to move closer to clinching the 2026 Drivers' Championship.

FIA explains controversial George Russell penalty

The FIA subsequently issued an explanation of its decision, revealing why Russell was penalised despite not overtaking Piastri while off the circuit.

According to the stewards, Russell had been defending against the McLaren driver when he left the track at Turn 12 and rejoined ahead of him before Turn 13. They determined that retaining the position constituted a lasting advantage.

George Russell got a costly five-second penalty.

The stewards also confirmed that the usual punishment for the infringement would have been a 10-second time penalty. However, they reduced it to five seconds after considering the circumstances of the opening-lap battle, including Russell's earlier attempt to challenge Red Bull star Isack Hadjar.

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