The Honda power unit has been a thorn in the side for Aston Martin throughout the 2026 season, and Lance Stroll has now revealed the bombshell reality of the situation ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Aston Martin headed into the weekend in Austin, Texas, sitting P10 in the constructors' standings after a dismal campaign to date, with the team only able to score seven points through the opening 17 rounds of the campaign.

➡️ READ MORE: Lance Stroll reveals exactly how much time Aston Martin are losing due to Honda engine

F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli put on another impressive display to win the 2026 US Grand Prix on Sunday, moving one step closer to clinching the F1 world championship.

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Antonelli had his first chance to clinch the drivers’ title in Austin, Texas, this weekend, but needed several results to go his way at the Circuit of the Americas. He did his part by taking the win by over 14 seconds, but he also required George Russell to finish ninth or below, and Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

Cadillac F1 boss refuses to confirm Bottas and Perez 2027 contracts as rival drivers make contact

Cadillac have hinted that their drivers for the 2027 season are not quite decided yet as rivals seek to grab an F1 seat.

For the brand new American team's first season in the sport, the experienced duo of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were chosen as the driver pairing to take them into the campaign.

➡️ READ MORE: Cadillac F1 boss refuses to confirm Bottas and Perez 2027 contracts as rival drivers make contact

Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari regret after frustrating US Grand Prix

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton was left ruing his setup choices at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday after missing out on the podium at the US Grand Prix.

Between Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc, Ferrari topped the timesheets in all three practice sessions at COTA this weekend, but failed to impress in qualifying on Saturday.

➡️ READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari regret after frustrating US Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso launches scathing attack on F1 rivals after US Grand Prix incident

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso launched a scathing attack on some of his F1 rivals after the US Grand Prix, questioning the quality of some of the grid.

Unfortunately for Alonso, he has been racing deep into the bottom half of the F1 field throughout the 2026 campaign, with Aston Martin having struggled to be competitive throughout the season so far.

➡️ READ MORE: Fernando Alonso launches scathing attack on F1 rivals after US Grand Prix incident

Lando Norris slams McLaren with brutal dig after US Grand Prix thrashing

F1 champion Lando Norris slammed his McLaren car as the hardest he has ever had to drive after a rough afternoon for the team at the Circuit of the Americas.

Heading into the second half of the season after new upgrades and a victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren and Norris followed it up with another win in the Netherlands and looked like they were set to take the fight to Mercedes for the rest of the season.

➡️ READ MORE: Lando Norris slams McLaren with brutal dig after US Grand Prix thrashing

F1 fan killed in horror hit-and-run in Texas never got to meet his baby son

An F1 fan killed in a horrific hit-and-run while visiting Austin for the United States Grand Prix never got the chance to meet his baby son.

Khaled Saadeddine had travelled to the city with friends for race weekend in October 2025, when tragedy struck during a night out.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 fan killed in horror hit-and-run in Texas never got to meet his baby son