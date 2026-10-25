An F1 fan killed in a horrific hit-and-run while visiting Austin for the United States Grand Prix never got the chance to meet his baby son.

Khaled Saadeddine had travelled to the city with friends for race weekend in October 2025, when tragedy struck during a night out.

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The group had been exploring downtown Austin on scooters and bicycles when they became separated on Saturday October 18.

Late that evening Saadeddine was struck by a vehicle, and while the driver fled the scene, he later died in hospital.

His son was born around a month later, leaving the child to grow up without ever having met his father. One year on, the driver responsible has still not been identified, despite police receiving several videos and tips from the public.

Speaking to local broadcaster FOX 7 Austin from Houston ahead of the 2026 race weekend at COTA, Saadeddine's long-time friend Frankie Elayyan described the devastating impact of his death on those closest to him.

"It's been tough for his family, his friends," said Elayyan.

"We haven't been able to get any answers or updates, so it's just really sad."

F1 fan's heartbreaking legacy as police hunt hit-and-run driver

"Reflecting on losing him and whatnot, they always say, 'the good ones are the ones that are taken from us,' but it's true," Elayyan continued.

"It's really rare to find people with hearts like that."

Perhaps the most devastating consequence of Saadeddine's death is that his baby son will grow up without ever having known his father.

"There's a baby boy out there that doesn't get to meet his father or see him, so it's our job to let his legacy go on."

One year on, the search for answers continues

A year after the fatal collision, the search for answers continues - Austin police previously released footage of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident, described as a blue, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.

However, despite receiving multiple videos and tips from members of the public, investigators have been unable to establish the identity of the driver.

"The vehicle’s common make and model, lack of a license plate, and absence of unique identifying features limited identification efforts," Austin Police Department said in a statement to FOX 7.

Elayyan claims that he has not received any updates from investigators since last year, leaving Saadeddine's loved ones struggling with the uncertainty surrounding his death.

"We want closure, obviously. There's that emptiness inside that I'm sure everybody that crossed paths with Khaled felt."

Heartbroken friend issues warning to F1 fans returning to Texas

With Formula 1 back at COTA again this weekend, Elayyan hopes his friend's story will serve as a reminder to the thousands of visitors descending on Austin.

"My message to the public, first of all, would be not to forget Khaled. We don't want him to just be a number on the board or a statistic."

Elayyan also urged fans using electric scooters to remain alert around traffic, adding: "Especially being F1 week, if you're on those scooters, just be more mindful, be careful.

"Understand that you're a small fish out there compared to the vehicles and cars. Be kind to each other, because you never know."

Austin police insist the investigation remains open and that officers are committed to pursuing any new information that could help Saadeddine's family find answers.

In a statement, the department said: "As with all unsolved cases, we remain committed to pursuing new information that may help bring answers to the victim’s family."

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is urged to contact the Austin Police Department's Vehicular Homicide Unit on 512-974-8111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Area Crime Stoppers on 512-472-8477, quoting case number 25-2911713.

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