Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at Formula 1's growing celebrity culture, delivering a blunt verdict on the attention surrounding Kim Kardashian in the paddock.

The former Top Gear presenter made his feelings clear during an appearance on Sky Sports F1, questioning why Kardashian's presence at a Grand Prix should attract so much attention when the focus should be on the racing.

Clarkson's comments came after Martin Brundle finally secured an interview with Kardashian at the Singapore Grand Prix, having previously been snubbed by the reality TV star during his famous grid walk in Monaco.

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Reality TV star Kardashian - now the girlfriend of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - has been dating the British legend since late January.

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Clarkson: 'I don't care about Kim Kardashian'

Clarkson, a huge F1 fan and regular visitor to races, made his comments during an interview with Sky Sports F1 during the US Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas.

He said: "I wasn't watching that, because I'm sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian if I'm honest. Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian? I'm here to watch Formula 1, not Kim Kardashian.

"All the cameras go 'oooh, Kim Kardashian' - why do I care? Why would I care or less that Kim Kardashian is here?"

Brundle interviewed Kardashian in Singapore.

Clarkson continued: "I don't know why you're filming me, I don't know anything about Formula 1, I'm just a fan. I sit and watch it on television, I listen to you guys and I learn everything I know about Formula 1 by listening to you three.

"I don't know anything more than anybody watching at home, really."

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QUALIFYING RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA