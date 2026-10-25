The United States Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday October 25, 8pm UK) and there is much at stake for Round 18 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

We could see the sport's youngest ever world champion crowned in Austin, Texas with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli on the brink of clinching his first title.

The Mercedes starlet is doing his bit perfectly as he will start today's race on pole position after a brilliant Qualifying lap at COTA on Saturday. He has the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar right behind him, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

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Antonelli's closest rival in the title race - his Mercedes team-mate George Russell - could qualify only sixth.

We have all the details about the start time (following that overnight UK clock change) plus TV information, and how Antonelli can clinch the title later today.

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What time does the 2026 US Grand Prix start today?

The action at COTA gets under way at 8pm UK, which is 3pm local Central Time in Austin, or 4pm Eastern. The start time, translated to your timezone, is as follows:

F1 2026 US Grand Prix Start Times Location Time Local time (CDT) 15:00 Sunday UK (GMT) 20:00 Sunday United States (EDT) 16:00 Sunday United States (MDT) 14:00 Sunday United States (PDT) 13:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 04:00 Monday Australia (ACDT) 06:30 Monday Australia (AEDT) 07:00 Monday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 05:00 Monday China (CST) 04:00 Monday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 23:00 Sunday India (IST) 01:30 Monday Malaysia (MYT) 04:00 Monday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Monday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00 Sunday

How does the UK clock change affect the F1 start time?

The UK clocks went back one hour overnight in the change from BST to GMT. That means the difference to US Central Time is now only five hours instead of six.

So instead of starting at 9pm UK time, the race now gets under way at 8pm.

Daylight saving in the US does not come into operation until the early hours of next Sunday - November 1.

What TV channel is the US Grand Prix on today?

How you can watch the race depends on where you are in the world - these are the options for all the main territories and countries:

F1 2026 Broadcasters by Region Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN, Mediaset Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

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Can I watch the US Grand Prix for free?

Yes you can the US Grand Prix for free, with Channel 4 highlights being your best option in the UK.

If you are in the US, you can watch all the action live AND free by accessing the seven-day free trial offered by Apple TV. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

How can Kimi Antonelli win the world title today?

Yes, Antonelli can clinch the title today but he needs a number of things to go in his favour. The main thing being that he needs to win the race himself.

There are five drivers who can mathematically stop him winning the title - Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc and defending champion Lando Norris.

You can check out the full and detailed title scenarios and permutations by clicking here.

He would become the sport's youngest ever world champion, smashing the record currently held by Sebastian Vettel.

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QUALIFYING RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA

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