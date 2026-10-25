Helmut Marko has launched a scathing attack on the new book by former F1 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and has strongly denied a deeply personal allegation made about him.

The former Red Bull adviser has taken issue with the book's portrayal of events, questioning the accuracy of its claims and rejecting the suggestion that he failed to offer condolences following the death of Horner's first wife.

Marko insisted the allegation was untrue as he hit back at the account, adding to the controversy surrounding the book and the relationship between two of Red Bull's most influential figures.

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Marko blasts 'collection of untruths'

Speaking to Austrian outlet Krone, Marko described claims about him in Horner's memoir 'Drive' as "a collection of untruths of such a low calibre that I won't address them".

Marko though did want to address one particular claim - that he had failed to offer condolences after the death of Horner's first wife Beverley Allen. She passed away after a battle with cancer on June 30, 2025 - just days before Horner's sacking by Red Bull.

Marko said: "I only want to correct one claim: That I did indeed offer my condolences after the death of his ex-partner Beverley."

The Krone report claims that Marko then proved his claim by showing the journalist a message on his phone.

Marko says he did offer condolences to Horner.

Marko fumes at Horner book release date

While Marko did not want to discuss any of the other claims in Horner's book, he did have one other major gripe about the project. The fact it was released on October 22- the anniversary of the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

He said: "The fact that the book is being published on the very day Dietrich Mateschitz died is an embarrassment."

Horner and Marko once a great partnership

The apparent breakdown of the Horner/Marko relationship provides a four footnote to one of F1's greatest ever partnerships. The pair combined to drive Red Bull to 14 world titles - eight Drivers' Championships and six Constructors'.

It appears that great era is now nothing but a distant memory with Horner admitting in media interviews last week that they have no relationship at all.

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