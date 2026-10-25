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Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Ferrari, Hungary, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO
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Amended F1 2026 US Grand Prix starting grid with all late FIA penalties applied

All set for lights out in Austin

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
Updated:
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The FIA has confirmed the provisional starting grid for the 2026 US Grand Prix, with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli set to start on pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

Antonelli can wrap up the championship with a victory in Austin on Sunday if other results also go his way, and he ensured he is in the absolute best position to do that with a strong performance in Q3 on Saturday.

To win the title this time around, Antonelli needs to win, but also requires George Russell to finish P9 or lower, and Lewis Hamilton to finish P5 or below. Those drivers line up in P6 and P5, respectively.

Elsewhere at COTA, last year's US Grand Prix race winner Max Verstappen will start alongside Kimi Antonelli on the front row, with his team-mate Isack Hadjar and Charles Leclerc making up row two.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris line up in P7 and P8 after a very disappointing weekend in the Lone Star State so far, while Liam Lawson starts ninth, promoted due to a five-place grid penalty to Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad is one of three drivers serving a grid drop on Sunday, with Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto also affected by FIA penalties.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 starting grid - 2026 US Grand Prix

The full provisional starting grid ahead of Sunday's action in Austin, Texas, as revealed by the FIA, is as follows...

F1 2026 US Grand Prix Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
6 George Russell Mercedes
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren
8 Lando Norris McLaren
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
13 Oliver Bearman Haas
14 Arvid Lindblad * Racing Bulls
15 Esteban Ocon Haas
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
17 Carlos Sainz Williams
18 Alex Albon Williams
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
21 Franco Colapinto ** Alpine
22 Gabriel Bortoleto *** Audi

* Arvid Lindblad is serving a five-place grid penalty after taking his sixth internal combustion engine (ICE)

** Franco Colapinto is serving a 10-place grid penalty after taking his fourth Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE).

*** Gabriel Bortoleto is serving an 80-place grid penalty after taking multiple new components in his power unit.

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Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
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