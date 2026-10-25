Amended F1 2026 US Grand Prix starting grid with all late FIA penalties applied

The FIA has confirmed the provisional starting grid for the 2026 US Grand Prix, with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli set to start on pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

Antonelli can wrap up the championship with a victory in Austin on Sunday if other results also go his way, and he ensured he is in the absolute best position to do that with a strong performance in Q3 on Saturday.

To win the title this time around, Antonelli needs to win, but also requires George Russell to finish P9 or lower, and Lewis Hamilton to finish P5 or below. Those drivers line up in P6 and P5, respectively.

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Elsewhere at COTA, last year's US Grand Prix race winner Max Verstappen will start alongside Kimi Antonelli on the front row, with his team-mate Isack Hadjar and Charles Leclerc making up row two.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris line up in P7 and P8 after a very disappointing weekend in the Lone Star State so far, while Liam Lawson starts ninth, promoted due to a five-place grid penalty to Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad is one of three drivers serving a grid drop on Sunday, with Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto also affected by FIA penalties.

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F1 starting grid - 2026 US Grand Prix

The full provisional starting grid ahead of Sunday's action in Austin, Texas, as revealed by the FIA, is as follows...

F1 2026 US Grand Prix Starting Grid Pos Driver Team 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 George Russell Mercedes 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 8 Lando Norris McLaren 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 14 Arvid Lindblad * Racing Bulls 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 18 Alex Albon Williams 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 21 Franco Colapinto ** Alpine 22 Gabriel Bortoleto *** Audi

* Arvid Lindblad is serving a five-place grid penalty after taking his sixth internal combustion engine (ICE)

** Franco Colapinto is serving a 10-place grid penalty after taking his fourth Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE).

*** Gabriel Bortoleto is serving an 80-place grid penalty after taking multiple new components in his power unit.

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