When Red Bull wielded the axe on Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career in 2024, Liam Lawson was the man who stepped up to take his place at Racing Bulls.

Ricciardo has shown he has absolutely no grudges, though, making an appearance at a gig in Austin, Texas, ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix, where Lawson topped the bill.

F1 fans are probably familiar with the Kiwi's musical talents by now due to the fact he often posts videos of himself playing the guitar and singing on social media, and on Thursday night, he demonstrated his ability once again at a special edition of VCARB's Garage Sessions.

Article continues under video

A lovely-sounding Taylor GS Mini in hand, Lawson and a band performed an acoustic set to headline the event, covering songs such as Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's Rein Me In, and John Mayer's Daughters.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey drops Honda revelation as Ferrari suffer bitter qualifying defeat

Daniel Ricciardo supports Liam Lawson at Austin gig

The event took place at Esses Bazaar, with a lineup comprising of Lawson, along with Jonathan Capeci, Scoot Teasley, Jess Farren, Alison Nichols, and Drake Milligan.

It made sense that Lawson's team-mate Arvid Lindblad showed up to show his support, but he was not the only one.

Ricciardo also turned out for the gig and posed for a photograph with Lawson at the event despite the fact he was the man who saw him ousted from F1.

Clearly, there are no hard feelings from the Aussie towards the Kiwi, with it now having been two years since Ricciardo left the sport.

Lawson fighting for F1 future

Like Ricciardo did back then, Lawson currently finds himself in a situation where is trying to prove his worth to the Red Bull organisation.

The 24-year-old has had a really strong season so far, but his future beyond this season is yet to be confirmed at this stage, with speculation that Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov is in contention for one of the Racing Bulls seats.

Neither seat at Racing Bulls has been locked up yet, but with Lindblad having only been promoted to F1 this season, his seat feels the safer out of the two Racing Bulls stars at present.