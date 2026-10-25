Kimi Antonelli stands on the brink of F1 history today as he bids to become F1's youngest ever world champion at the United States Grand Prix (8pm UK, 3pm local).

The 20-year-old Italian has been sensational for Mercedes in his second season on the grid, and he has a commanding lead in the Drivers' standings heading into tonight's race at COTA in Austin, Texas.

Even better, Antonelli will start from pole position ahead of all his title rivals in the Lone Star State after topping the Qualifying timesheets on Saturday.

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How can Kimi Antonelli win the 2026 F1 title today?

Put simply, Antonelli must end tonight's Austin race with a championship lead of at least 125 points over each of his title rivals. He would also prevail on countback if a rival drew level on points, thanks to his eight Grand Prix victories so far in 2026.

His closest challenger, Mercedes team-mate George Russell, trails by 102 points. That means Antonelli must win the race, with Russell finishing ninth or lower.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who sits 111 points behind Antonelli, must also finish fifth or lower.

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris remain mathematically in contention, but an Antonelli victory would eliminate all three from the championship fight regardless of their finishing positions.

Kimi Antonelli F1 Title Permutations: Every possible scenario

Antonelli needs a victory and favourable results from Russell and Hamilton to become world champion in Austin.

The table below shows the finishing positions required for each of his five championship rivals, based on Antonelli winning the Grand Prix:

How Kimi Antonelli Can Win the 2026 F1 World Championship - US Grand Prix Driver Required Race Result Maximum Points Scored Championship Outcome Kimi Antonelli 1st - Win the Grand Prix 25 Must win to have chance of clinching the title in Austin George Russell 9th or lower 2 or fewer Antonelli can secure the title if he wins GP Lewis Hamilton 5th or lower 10 or fewer Antonelli can secure the title if he wins GP Max Verstappen 2nd or lower 18 An Antonelli victory eliminates Verstappen from title contention Charles Leclerc 2nd or lower 18 An Antonelli victory eliminates Leclerc from title contention Lando Norris 2nd or lower 18 An Antonelli victory eliminates Norris from title contention

NB: All conditions must be met for Antonelli to clinch the title in Austin.

F1 championship standings ahead of the US Grand Prix

The Drivers' standings for the title rivals look like this:

2026 F1 Driver Standings before the US Grand Prix Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 340 2 George Russell Mercedes 238 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 229 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 221 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 215 6 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 201

Will Kimi Antonelli become F1's youngest ever world champion?

If Antonelli clinches the title, he will become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history by a considerable margin.

The current record belongs to Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 133 days old when he secured his first championship for Red Bull in 2010.

Antonelli only turned 20 on August 25, 2026, meaning he would comfortably eclipse Vettel's record.

You can check out the full list of F1 world champions here.

What happens if Antonelli doesn't win the title today?

If Antonelli fails to clinch the championship in Austin, his next opportunity will come at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, November 1.

The mathematical threshold will fall again, with only four Grands Prix and a maximum of 100 points remaining after Mexico.

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QUALIFYING RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA