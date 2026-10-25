F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli put on another impressive display to win the 2026 US Grand Prix on Sunday, moving one step closer to clinching the F1 world championship.
Antonelli had his first chance to clinch the drivers’ title in Austin, Texas, this weekend, but needed several results to go his way at the Circuit of the Americas. He did his part by taking the win by over 14 seconds, but he also required George Russell to finish ninth or below, and Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower.
But Hamilton came home in P4, and George Russell, scuppered by an early five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, finished P8, preventing his team-mate from being able to celebrate just yet.
Russell must now win in Mexico City next weekend to keep the title battle alive once again, but even if he does, a P9 for Antonelli would be enough to see him crowned world champion at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Back to COTA, and while Antonelli didn’t face much competition for the victory in the end, there was at least a bit of a battle for the final two podium spots. Lando Norris was P2 in the latter stages having made a lengthy stint on the hards and a one-stop strategy work up to that stage, and put up a bit of a fight against Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, but both eventually passed him before they went on to have a battle of their own.
Leclerc came out on top in that one, eventually passing Verstappen with seven laps to go, while Lewis Hamilton secured P4 after also overtaking Norris’ McLaren. The reigning world champion did secure P5 ahead of Isack Hadjar in sixth and team-mate Oscar Piastri in seventh, though.
As mentioned, it was Russell who came home in P8, while Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounded out the US GP top 10 in that order, collecting the last of the day’s points.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full race results below!
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US Grand Prix 2026 results
The full 2026 US Grand Prix results from the Circuit of the Americas were as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1st
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|LEADER
|2nd
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+13.078
|3rd
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+17.485
|4th
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+18.515
|5th
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+30.521
|6th
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+34.373
|7th
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+52.674
|8th
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+54.303
|9th
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+79.183
|10th
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+87.516
|11th
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+94.945
|12th
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|13th
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 Lap
|14th
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 Lap
|15th
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|16th
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|17th
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|18th
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|19th
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|20th
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|21st
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|DNF
|22nd
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
Who is the current F1 champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year, though that could change if results go Kimi Antonelli's way today.
When is the next F1 race?
The next F1 race is exactly one week from today, when the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix takes place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.
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