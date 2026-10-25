F1 Results Today: US Grand Prix 2026 times and positions

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli put on another impressive display to win the 2026 US Grand Prix on Sunday, moving one step closer to clinching the F1 world championship.

Antonelli had his first chance to clinch the drivers’ title in Austin, Texas, this weekend, but needed several results to go his way at the Circuit of the Americas. He did his part by taking the win by over 14 seconds, but he also required George Russell to finish ninth or below, and Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower.

But Hamilton came home in P4, and George Russell, scuppered by an early five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, finished P8, preventing his team-mate from being able to celebrate just yet.

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Russell must now win in Mexico City next weekend to keep the title battle alive once again, but even if he does, a P9 for Antonelli would be enough to see him crowned world champion at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Back to COTA, and while Antonelli didn’t face much competition for the victory in the end, there was at least a bit of a battle for the final two podium spots. Lando Norris was P2 in the latter stages having made a lengthy stint on the hards and a one-stop strategy work up to that stage, and put up a bit of a fight against Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, but both eventually passed him before they went on to have a battle of their own.

Leclerc came out on top in that one, eventually passing Verstappen with seven laps to go, while Lewis Hamilton secured P4 after also overtaking Norris’ McLaren. The reigning world champion did secure P5 ahead of Isack Hadjar in sixth and team-mate Oscar Piastri in seventh, though.

As mentioned, it was Russell who came home in P8, while Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounded out the US GP top 10 in that order, collecting the last of the day’s points.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full race results below!

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US Grand Prix 2026 results

The full 2026 US Grand Prix results from the Circuit of the Americas were as follows:

Singapore Grand Prix Race Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1st Kimi Antonelli Mercedes LEADER 2nd Charles Leclerc Ferrari +13.078 3rd Max Verstappen Red Bull +17.485 4th Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +18.515 5th Lando Norris McLaren +30.521 6th Isack Hadjar Red Bull +34.373 7th Oscar Piastri McLaren +52.674 8th George Russell Mercedes +54.303 9th Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +79.183 10th Pierre Gasly Alpine +87.516 11th Nico Hulkenberg Audi +94.945 12th Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 Lap 13th Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 Lap 14th Esteban Ocon Haas +1 Lap 15th Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap 16th Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 Lap 17th Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap 18th Carlos Sainz Williams +1 Lap 19th Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 Lap 20th Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF 21st Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF 22nd Oliver Bearman Haas DNF

Who is the current F1 champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year, though that could change if results go Kimi Antonelli's way today.

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is exactly one week from today, when the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix takes place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

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