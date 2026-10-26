Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso launched a scathing attack on some of his F1 rivals after the US Grand Prix, questioning the quality of some of the grid.

Unfortunately for Alonso, he has been racing deep into the bottom half of the F1 field throughout the 2026 campaign, with Aston Martin having struggled to be competitive throughout the season so far.

On Sunday in Austin, Texas, he eventually came home in P16, with his day having been scuppered early on when Alex Albon dive-bombed him into turn 11 and hit the side of his car, causing damage to his floor.

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Post-race, Alonso claimed that this cost him half a second or more per lap and that he could have scored points, which would have been crucial in Aston Martin's fight with Williams in the constructors' championship.

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Fernando Alonso questions qualify of F1 stars

In a separate interview, Alonso also took a swipe at a host of his fellow F1 stars, making it clear Albon was to blame and questioning the quality of the drivers at the back of the order.

"That Albon forgot that the corner was there and that he had to turn left," Alonso quipped to F1TV when asked for his view on the incident above.

"But yeah, we need to get better and start a bit higher up because I think the bottom third of the grid, the quality of the drivers is very low at the moment."

Alonso has not been impressed by the quality at the back of the F1 grid / Credit: Imago

Missed opportunity for Aston Martin

With Lance Stroll finishing P15, one spot ahead of Alonso, it was another pointless weekend for Aston Martin, and given Alonso thinks they could have been in the points, it's a big missed opportunity.

As a result, they remain P10 in the constructors' standings heading to the Mexican Grand Prix, five points adrift of Williams in P9.

Battling for ninth might not seem a big deal given the disappointing season, but every place in the constructors' standings comes with extra prize money.

Aston Martin now have five more grands prix to overturn that five-point deficit, starting in Mexico City next Sunday.

2026 F1 Constructors' Standings After United States Grand Prix Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 607 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 474 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 355 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 355 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 102 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 69 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 23 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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F1 RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA