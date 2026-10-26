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Antonelli during qualifying in Austin — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 US Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all late penalties applied by the FIA

The final results from COTA

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
Updated:
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Kimi Antonelli stepped up to his F1 title challenge in emphatic fashion after dominating the United States Grand Prix to put himself on the cusp of the championship.

The Mercedes star qualified on pole at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and after leading into turn one never looked like he would lose the race to pick up his first victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in September.

Charles Leclerc made the most of Ferrari's upgrades to take an excellent second place, passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the process who was forced to settle for third.

In the end, the four-time world champion was fortunate to get even that as he was being rapidly caught by the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton on fresher tyres, before a late virtual safety car for Valtteri Bottas's broken Cadillac meant the British star ran out of laps in his pursuit of his old rival.

Rounding up the points was Lando Norris in fifth for McLaren, with Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in sixth.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri put in a good defensive drive to hold off George Russell for eighth, who did the bare minimum to ensure the title battle goes to the Mexican Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson took another couple of points for Racing Bulls in ninth while with one point, Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.

There were no post-race penalties or scrutineering failures, and with Russell's five-second penalty being served in the race, here is the final classification from the Untied States Grand Prix.

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F1 Results: United States Grand Prix 2026

United States Grand Prix Race Results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1stKimi AntonelliMercedes1:35:16.650
2ndCharles LeclercFerrari+13.078
3rdMax VerstappenRed Bull+17.485
4thLewis HamiltonFerrari+18.515
5thLando NorrisMcLaren+30.521
6thIsack HadjarRed Bull+34.373
7thOscar PiastriMcLaren+52.674
8thGeorge RussellMercedes+54.303
9thLiam LawsonRacing Bulls+79.183
10thPierre GaslyAlpine+87.516
11thNico HulkenbergAudi+94.945
12thArvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 Lap
13thGabriel BortoletoAudi+1 Lap
14thEsteban OconHaas+1 Lap
15thLance StrollAston Martin+1 Lap
16thFernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 Lap
17thAlex AlbonWilliams+1 Lap
18thCarlos SainzWilliams+1 Lap
19thSergio PerezCadillac+1 Lap
20thValtteri BottasCadillacDNF
21stFranco ColapintoAlpineDNF
22ndOliver BearmanHaasDNF

When is the next F1 race?

The 2026 F1 calendar moves straight on to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix in less than a week on November 1, with the race starting at 8pm UK time.

It will be one sure not to miss as it is almost certainly going to be the race where Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest world champion of all time, with him just needing a ninth place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to get the job done.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson slammed for 'completely unacceptable' comments at US Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography
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