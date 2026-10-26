F1 US Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all late penalties applied by the FIA

Kimi Antonelli stepped up to his F1 title challenge in emphatic fashion after dominating the United States Grand Prix to put himself on the cusp of the championship.
The Mercedes star qualified on pole at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and after leading into turn one never looked like he would lose the race to pick up his first victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in September.
Charles Leclerc made the most of Ferrari's upgrades to take an excellent second place, passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the process who was forced to settle for third.
In the end, the four-time world champion was fortunate to get even that as he was being rapidly caught by the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton on fresher tyres, before a late virtual safety car for Valtteri Bottas's broken Cadillac meant the British star ran out of laps in his pursuit of his old rival.
Rounding up the points was Lando Norris in fifth for McLaren, with Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in sixth.
The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri put in a good defensive drive to hold off George Russell for eighth, who did the bare minimum to ensure the title battle goes to the Mexican Grand Prix.
Liam Lawson took another couple of points for Racing Bulls in ninth while with one point, Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.
There were no post-race penalties or scrutineering failures, and with Russell's five-second penalty being served in the race, here is the final classification from the Untied States Grand Prix.
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F1 Results: United States Grand Prix 2026
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1st
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:35:16.650
|2nd
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+13.078
|3rd
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+17.485
|4th
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+18.515
|5th
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+30.521
|6th
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+34.373
|7th
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+52.674
|8th
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+54.303
|9th
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+79.183
|10th
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+87.516
|11th
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+94.945
|12th
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|13th
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 Lap
|14th
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 Lap
|15th
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|16th
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|17th
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|18th
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 Lap
|19th
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|20th
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|21st
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|DNF
|22nd
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
When is the next F1 race?
The 2026 F1 calendar moves straight on to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix in less than a week on November 1, with the race starting at 8pm UK time.
It will be one sure not to miss as it is almost certainly going to be the race where Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest world champion of all time, with him just needing a ninth place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to get the job done.
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F1 RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA