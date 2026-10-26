F1 US Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all late penalties applied by the FIA

Kimi Antonelli stepped up to his F1 title challenge in emphatic fashion after dominating the United States Grand Prix to put himself on the cusp of the championship.

The Mercedes star qualified on pole at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and after leading into turn one never looked like he would lose the race to pick up his first victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in September.

Charles Leclerc made the most of Ferrari's upgrades to take an excellent second place, passing Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the process who was forced to settle for third.

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In the end, the four-time world champion was fortunate to get even that as he was being rapidly caught by the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton on fresher tyres, before a late virtual safety car for Valtteri Bottas's broken Cadillac meant the British star ran out of laps in his pursuit of his old rival.

Rounding up the points was Lando Norris in fifth for McLaren, with Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in sixth.

The second McLaren of Oscar Piastri put in a good defensive drive to hold off George Russell for eighth, who did the bare minimum to ensure the title battle goes to the Mexican Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson took another couple of points for Racing Bulls in ninth while with one point, Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.

There were no post-race penalties or scrutineering failures, and with Russell's five-second penalty being served in the race, here is the final classification from the Untied States Grand Prix.

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F1 Results: United States Grand Prix 2026

United States Grand Prix Race Results Pos Driver Team Gap 1st Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:35:16.650 2nd Charles Leclerc Ferrari +13.078 3rd Max Verstappen Red Bull +17.485 4th Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +18.515 5th Lando Norris McLaren +30.521 6th Isack Hadjar Red Bull +34.373 7th Oscar Piastri McLaren +52.674 8th George Russell Mercedes +54.303 9th Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +79.183 10th Pierre Gasly Alpine +87.516 11th Nico Hulkenberg Audi +94.945 12th Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 Lap 13th Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 Lap 14th Esteban Ocon Haas +1 Lap 15th Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap 16th Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 Lap 17th Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap 18th Carlos Sainz Williams +1 Lap 19th Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 Lap 20th Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF 21st Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF 22nd Oliver Bearman Haas DNF

When is the next F1 race?

The 2026 F1 calendar moves straight on to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix in less than a week on November 1, with the race starting at 8pm UK time.

It will be one sure not to miss as it is almost certainly going to be the race where Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest world champion of all time, with him just needing a ninth place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to get the job done.

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F1 RESULTS: US Grand Prix positions and times from COTA