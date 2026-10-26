Franco Colapinto's manager has slammed Jeremy Clarkson after he made comments regarding the Argentine driver's nationality at the US Grand Prix.

Clarkson was in attendance at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, over the weekend and comments he made in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky Sports have caused quite the storm.

The former Top Gear presenter was a guest of the Alpine team in the Lone Star State and was interviewed outside of their garage on Saturday - when he commented on the 10-place grid penalty that Colapinto had taken due to power unit changes.

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Speaking to Simon Lazenby, Naomi Schiff and Martin Brundle, Clarkson joked that Colapinto had taken the punishment 'for being Argentinian', but it has not gone down well.

"Franco's got a grid penalty... for being Argentinian...probably," Clarkson said.

"Well, I'd give him one for that. But anyway, that’s just because of what happened when we went there."

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Franco Colapinto manager slams Jeremy Clarkson comments

Clarkson was referring to a trip to Argentina he and the Top Gear team made in an episode that was aired in 2014, when they were forced to flee the country under police escort after a license plate sparked local anger.

The plate, which read 'H982 FKL' was seen as a reference to the Falklands War, though Clarkson and the BBC stated it was just a coincidence.

Regardless, the Top Gear presenter has not forgotten what went down, but his comments have caused anger. Alpine were forced to release a statement condemning his words, and Colapinto's manager Jamie Campbell-Walter followed suit.

"Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Franco’s nationality were completely unacceptable," he wrote in a statement.

"There is no place for remarks like this in Formula 1, regardless of who makes them or whether they are intended as a joke.

"We have worked hard to promote respect and put an end to hostility and abuse. That respect must go both ways. We cannot ask anyone to behave responsibly while accepting comments like these from prominent figures visiting our sport.

"Franco and his supporters deserve better than this. Let’s not allow this to undo the progress we’ve made and rise above malicious comments."

Alpine statement on Jeremy Clarkson comments

Clarkson's comments put Alpine in an awkward position, given that he was a guest of the team for COTA weekend and has sponsored them previously.

However, they quickly distanced themselves from his words, releasing the following statement:

"We're aware of the comments made in a recent TV interview from a guest of the team in Austin.

"We would like to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team's values of promoting kindness and respect. Franco is our driver and has our full support."

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