Donald Trump ally Ted Cruz was met with a chorus of boos from F1 fans during the podium ceremony at the 2026 US Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Republican senator appeared on the podium at Circuit of the Americas in Austin to present Kimi Antonelli with the winner's trophy following the Mercedes driver's dominant victory.

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But while the 20-year-old world champion elect Antonelli had plenty to celebrate after securing his ninth win of the 2026 season, Cruz received a very different reaction from spectators.

As the Texas senator was introduced during the trophy presentation, loud boos could be heard, with the reaction continuing as he handed Antonelli his prize.

The atmosphere changed as the Italian raised his trophy, with spectators cheering the race winner.

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Ted Cruz booed during F1 podium ceremony

Cruz, who has represented Texas in the US Senate since 2013, is a prominent Republican and supporter of President Trump.

His appearance at the post-race ceremony quickly attracted attention, with footage of the crowd's reaction circulating on social media.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft also acknowledged the boos during the broadcast, referring to the upcoming US midterm elections.

The incident came in Cruz's home state, where the senator has previously faced criticism and opposition over his political positions.

Despite the reception, Cruz later described his visit to the Grand Prix positively in a social media post, congratulating Antonelli on his victory and saying it had been an honour to present the trophy.

Kimi Antonelli closes in on F1 world championship

The podium scenes followed another commanding performance from Antonelli, who started from pole position and controlled the race throughout. The win leaves him on the brink of becoming the sport's youngest ever world champion.

Antonelli is now on the brink of claiming the title.

The Mercedes star could wrap up the title at the Mexican Grand Prix, where a ninth-place finish would be enough to guarantee him the crown regardless of his rivals' results.

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