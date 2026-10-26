Max Verstappen has revealed worrying scan results as he opened up about the physical toll Formula 1 has taken on his body.

The four-time world champion has detailed the pain he continues to endure during race weekends, admitting he takes medication to cope with the discomfort.

Verstappen revealed that scans carried out after years of problems with his feet uncovered concerning issues with the discs in his lower back, while the severe bumps at certain circuits have only added to his struggles.

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The issues were in the spotlight during US Grand Prix weekend with Verstappen stating that the bumps at COTA (Circuit of the Americas) in Texas caused severe discomfort.

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Verstappen reveals worrying scan results and extent of F1 pain

"They [the bumps] are really bad," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"Before Turn 1 and Turn 19 I lift myself out of the seat before I get there. Otherwise it's just not doable."

Verstappen also explained how past scans carried out following persistent problems with his feet first revealed issues with his lower back.

“At one point, I had a few scans done because my feet had been bothering me quite a bit over the past few years.

“That’s when things came to light. You can see it in certain discs at the bottom [of his back]; there’s nothing left there. It’s just grey. Those are things people don’t often think about.”

The four-time world champion also confirmed that he has been taking painkillers to manage the discomfort.

"I take pills. We're trying to manage it a bit," added Verstappen.

He went on to compare the physical consequences of Formula 1 with those experienced by athletes in other sports, suggesting that such lasting discomfort should not normally be associated with F1.

Despite being just 29, Verstappen has spent much of his life racing, having started karting as a young child before making his Formula 1 debut in 2015.

He has spoken this year about how close he came to retiring from F1 due to the new regulations introduced at the start of the 2026 season.

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